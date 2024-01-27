Saudi Businesswoman Buys Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Jersey for $125,000

In the bustling city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a local businesswoman has stirred the pot by purchasing a signed Al-Nassr jersey of world-renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo for a staggering $125,000 at a public auction. This remarkable event took place on January 24, in conjunction with the renowned Formula E activities in Diriyah, Riyadh. The jersey, adorned with Ronaldo's name and the iconic number 7, became the star of an auction that also featured an array of paintings and collectibles.
Ronaldo's Legacy, A High-Value Collectible
The acquisition of the jersey is not just about owning a piece of sportswear; it's about securing a tangible part of football history. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has built a vast global fan base over his illustrious career, recently signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al-Nassr. This move has drawn significant international interest and has had a profound impact on Saudi Arabian football. Ronaldo's influence is evident; he has already contributed to Al-Nassr's victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup and boasts an impressive record of 38 goals and 13 assists in 44 games for the Knights of Najd.
The auction's proceeds, significantly boosted by the sale of Ronaldo's jersey, have been pledged to support a charitable cause within Saudi Arabia. This act of generosity has added a layer of social responsibility to the event, making the businesswoman's purchase not just a display of wealth but also a contribution to a noble cause.