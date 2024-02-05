Reba McEntire to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024

Country music legend Reba McEntire has been announced as the performer of the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024, adding her name to the distinguished list of musicians who have had the honor of opening the most-watched sporting event in the United States. The performance will take place on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, kicking off an evening filled with sporting, musical, and cultural excitement.
A Date with History
The Super Bowl is much more than a championship football match. It is a spectacle that combines sports, music, and entertainment, reaching millions of viewers worldwide. Over the years, the rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' has evolved into a prestigious tradition, with each performer adding their unique touch to the anthem. With her upcoming performance, Reba McEntire joins the ranks of iconic musicians like Whitney Houston, whose 1991 performance amidst the tensions of the Gulf War set a high bar that remains unmatched.
McEntire's Moment
Known for her soulful voice and emotive performances, McEntire is set to bring her own style to the anthem. With a career spanning music, television, film, theater, retail, and hospitality, the Country Music Hall of Famer is no stranger to the limelight. Her participation in Super Bowl 2024 follows her boyfriend, Rex Linn's, encouragement, a passionate football enthusiast himself. This significant moment for McEntire not only adds to her illustrious career but also contributes to the star-studded lineup of musical artists for the event.
An Evening of Stellar Performances
Super Bowl 2024 is shaping up to be a night of stunning performances. Alongside McEntire, the pregame lineup includes Post Malone singing 'America The Beautiful' and Andra Day performing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'. In a nod to inclusivity, Daniel Durant, Anjel Piñero, and Shaheem Sanchez will perform these songs in American Sign Language. Sanchez will also join Usher for the Super Bowl 58 halftime show with an ASL performance, promising an evening that celebrates diversity and unity through music.
As we anticipate another unforgettable Super Bowl, we look forward to Reba McEntire's rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner,' an anthem that continues to unite and inspire a nation.