Patrobes Mugadza, Zimbabwean Football Luminary, Dies at 90

Zimbabwean football luminary, Patrobes Mugadza, passed away at the age of 90 after a two-week admission at Mpilo Hospital. This notable benefactor of the Zimbabwe Saints left an indelible mark on the club and the wider football community, with his dedication and wise counsel driving the club's success during the 70s and 80s. His legacy is not only marked by his wisdom but also his tangible contributions to the club, including the provision of a bus for team transport.
Life and Legacy
Mugadza began his football journey in Rusape before moving to Bulawayo, where he retired as a player in 1961. Post-retirement, he devoted himself to the Zimbabwe Saints, contributing significantly to the club's numerous victories, including championship titles and a bronze medal at the Cecafa Club Championships in 1987. His dedication was not financially driven - he sought no monetary compensation for his contributions.
Mugadza's love for the game was infectious, spreading to his children, who followed in his footsteps to play for the Zimbabwe Saints. His daughter, Rosemary, is a member of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee.
A Loss Felt Deeply
His passing has been described as a significant loss to the 'Chikwata Family' - a moniker for the Zimbabwe Saints community. His son, Abedinigo, announced that the funeral would take place in Bulawayo, with the date still awaiting confirmation from family members abroad. Soccer personalities, including Vincent Pamire, have visited the Mugadza family to pay their respects.
ZIFA, the Zimbabwe Football Association, has also expressed its condolences to the Mugadza family and the football community, acknowledging the irreplaceable void left by Mugadza's departure.