en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Brazil

Palmeiras President Leila Pereira Confronts Gender Disparities in Football

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Palmeiras President Leila Pereira Confronts Gender Disparities in Football

Palmeiras President, Leila Pereira, in a bold and unprecedented move, held a news conference exclusively for female journalists to confront the glaring gender disparities in football. Pereira, the sole female club president within Brazil’s top three football divisions, used the platform to express her sense of isolation and the abnormality of her singular position in South American football.

Addressing Gender Disparities in Football

During the event, Pereira addressed the often-ignored issue of gender barriers in the sport. She emphasised the need for structural changes within Palmeiras to promote gender equality. Her decision to restrict the conference to women was met with criticism, but Pereira’s dismissive response underscored her commitment to confronting these issues head-on.

Palmeiras as a Role Model

Pereira, who was elected as Palmeiras’ first female president in 2021, highlighted the challenges of combating sexism in Brazil and globally, particularly within football. While acknowledging that she alone cannot solve the issue of sexism, she expressed her belief that Palmeiras can serve as a role model for other clubs. Pereira’s tenure has seen Palmeiras enjoy an unprecedented winning streak, with the men’s team winning six titles and the women’s team clinching the Libertadores Cup in 2022.

A New Era of Sponsorship

During the conference, Pereira also revealed that Palmeiras is negotiating a new sponsorship deal, potentially the biggest in South American sports history. The deal with a bookmaker, reported to be worth US$ 4.5m for one season, could match the amount raised by previous sponsors. Pereira also pledged to initiate an open bidding process for sponsorship from suitable companies when the current contract ends, reflecting her desire for transparency and sustainability in club management.

0
Brazil Football
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Brazil

See more
1 hour ago
China-Brazil Relations Strengthen as Wang Yi's Visit Marks a Positive Shift
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed a deep sense of appreciation for Brazil’s reinforcement of its commitment to Beijing’s ‘One China policy’ during his recent two-day visit to the South American nation. The visit, which saw Wang engage in constructive dialogues with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his advisor Celso Amorim, fortified
China-Brazil Relations Strengthen as Wang Yi's Visit Marks a Positive Shift
Elderly Man Shot in Brazil: A Disturbing Reminder of the Pervasive Gun Violence
13 hours ago
Elderly Man Shot in Brazil: A Disturbing Reminder of the Pervasive Gun Violence
Gene Simmons to Headline Summer Breeze: A Solo Act After KISS Retirement
14 hours ago
Gene Simmons to Headline Summer Breeze: A Solo Act After KISS Retirement
Nuvini Group Limited Faces Nasdaq Deficiency Notice: Aims for Compliance
6 hours ago
Nuvini Group Limited Faces Nasdaq Deficiency Notice: Aims for Compliance
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Welcomes Brazil's Support for 'One China Policy' on Taiwan
9 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Welcomes Brazil's Support for 'One China Policy' on Taiwan
Natura &Co to Delist from NYSE in Strategic Pivot to Simplify Operations
11 hours ago
Natura &Co to Delist from NYSE in Strategic Pivot to Simplify Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
News Roundup: Vaping Report, Overdraft Fee Reduction, and More
41 seconds
News Roundup: Vaping Report, Overdraft Fee Reduction, and More
Maltese Blogger Ordered to Remove WhatsApp Chats Amid Data Protection Concerns
1 min
Maltese Blogger Ordered to Remove WhatsApp Chats Amid Data Protection Concerns
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Scoring Strategy and Player Management
1 min
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Scoring Strategy and Player Management
U.S. Ponders Surgeon General's Report on Vaping; NATO Gears Up for 'Steadfast Defender 24'
1 min
U.S. Ponders Surgeon General's Report on Vaping; NATO Gears Up for 'Steadfast Defender 24'
Mikel Arteta Praises Team's Execution and Strategy in 5-0 Victory
1 min
Mikel Arteta Praises Team's Execution and Strategy in 5-0 Victory
Explicit Audio Prank Disrupts World Indoor Bowls Championship
1 min
Explicit Audio Prank Disrupts World Indoor Bowls Championship
Real Madrid Bolstered by Vazquez's Return Ahead of Almeria Clash
1 min
Real Madrid Bolstered by Vazquez's Return Ahead of Almeria Clash
White House Proposes Reduction in Bank Overdraft Fees
1 min
White House Proposes Reduction in Bank Overdraft Fees
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
6 mins
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
51 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app