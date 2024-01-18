Palmeiras President Leila Pereira Confronts Gender Disparities in Football

Palmeiras President, Leila Pereira, in a bold and unprecedented move, held a news conference exclusively for female journalists to confront the glaring gender disparities in football. Pereira, the sole female club president within Brazil’s top three football divisions, used the platform to express her sense of isolation and the abnormality of her singular position in South American football.

Addressing Gender Disparities in Football

During the event, Pereira addressed the often-ignored issue of gender barriers in the sport. She emphasised the need for structural changes within Palmeiras to promote gender equality. Her decision to restrict the conference to women was met with criticism, but Pereira’s dismissive response underscored her commitment to confronting these issues head-on.

Palmeiras as a Role Model

Pereira, who was elected as Palmeiras’ first female president in 2021, highlighted the challenges of combating sexism in Brazil and globally, particularly within football. While acknowledging that she alone cannot solve the issue of sexism, she expressed her belief that Palmeiras can serve as a role model for other clubs. Pereira’s tenure has seen Palmeiras enjoy an unprecedented winning streak, with the men’s team winning six titles and the women’s team clinching the Libertadores Cup in 2022.

A New Era of Sponsorship

During the conference, Pereira also revealed that Palmeiras is negotiating a new sponsorship deal, potentially the biggest in South American sports history. The deal with a bookmaker, reported to be worth US$ 4.5m for one season, could match the amount raised by previous sponsors. Pereira also pledged to initiate an open bidding process for sponsorship from suitable companies when the current contract ends, reflecting her desire for transparency and sustainability in club management.