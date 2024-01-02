en English
Asia

Palestinian Football: Struggling Amidst War, Aiming for Recognition

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Palestinian Football: Struggling Amidst War, Aiming for Recognition

As the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar draws near, the Palestinian national football team grapples with severe challenges amidst the unrelenting conflict in Gaza. With the Israeli military actions resulting in extensive destruction, including the conversion of football stadiums into makeshift cemeteries, the team’s preparation is profoundly impacted. The war has not only suspended football matches in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7, but also imposed significant emotional, physical, technical, and tactical burdens on the players.

Sporting Amidst Chaos

Under the stewardship of coach Makram Daboub, the team continues to train under an overcast of anxiety and uncertainty. The psychological impact on the players, many of whom have lost family members or seen them dislocated due to the war, is immense. Yet, they strive to represent the Palestinian identity and aspirations for freedom on the global platform that the Asian Cup provides.

A Legacy Under Fire

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA), established in 1928, has a history intertwined with the region’s complex geopolitical dynamics. The national team played its first official match in 1954, after becoming a FIFA member in 1929. Once a thriving sport in Palestine, football saw a decline following the creation of Israel and the subsequent geopolitical events, which included the targeting of Palestinian sports clubs by Israeli forces.

Plea for Justice

In light of recent events, the PFA has called for an international investigation into the treatment of athletes and sports facilities in Palestine. This plea comes amidst accusations of Israeli forces violating the Olympic charter by targeting Palestinian sports clubs. The PFA’s demand for an urgent probe into these alleged crimes underscores the broader struggle for recognition and justice that permeates the Palestinian sports spectrum.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

