Africa

Nigerian Footballer Troost-Ekong Advocates Sustainability with Eco-Friendly Boots

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Nigerian Footballer Troost-Ekong Advocates Sustainability with Eco-Friendly Boots

International Nigerian footballer, William Troost-Ekong, is setting a benchmark for eco-consciousness in the world of sports. Breaking from the norm, the seasoned player is stepping onto the field at the Africa Cup of Nations wearing boots made from sustainable materials like corn waste, sugarcane, and bamboo. With an illustrious career spanning 65 caps for Nigeria and stints at renowned clubs like PAOK, Bursaspor, Udinese, and Watford, Troost-Ekong’s decision to sport these bio-based boots is not just a novel fashion statement but a potent message of environmental responsibility.

Playing for a Greener Future

At 30, Troost-Ekong isn’t just playing for the love of the sport. He’s playing for a future that’s sustainable and secure for his children. His decision to wear eco-friendly boots is driven by a deep awareness of climate change’s impact on football and a yearning for a greener tomorrow. By choosing to wear boots made by Sokito, a company he has invested in that champions sustainable footwear, the Nigerian footballer is nudging the market towards a new direction.

Challenging the Norms

While Troost-Ekong’s initiative is commendable, it is not without its contradictions. The Africa Cup of Nations is sponsored by a fossil fuel company, TotalEnergies, and the necessity of air travel for his career is at odds with his eco-friendly stance. Yet, Troost-Ekong believes in the power of influence. By choosing to wear sustainable boots and advocating for environmental responsibility, he hopes to leverage player power to catalyze significant change in football.

A Step Towards Sustainable Sports

Troost-Ekong’s move is more than just a personal choice. It’s a clarion call for the football industry and beyond – a call to rethink practices, to question norms, and to seek out greener alternatives. As a high-profile player, his eco-conscious statement could inspire his peers, fans, and the industry at large to consider the environmental impact of their choices. While the journey towards sustainable sports is long and fraught, Troost-Ekong’s strides on the field in his bio-based boots represent a significant and hopeful step forward.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

