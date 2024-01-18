en English
Armenia

Nicolas Anelka’s Heartfelt Visit to Displaced Children in Armenia

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:51 am EST
Nicolas Anelka’s Heartfelt Visit to Displaced Children in Armenia

Nicolas Anelka, the esteemed French football manager and ex-player, recently visited the Sport and Culture Center in Abovyan, Armenia. This visit was part of a larger initiative to establish a football academy in the nation. During his visit, Anelka took time to connect with children who have been displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and are now taking refuge at the center.

Meeting the Displaced Children

Since the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh that began in September 2023, these children have found a safe haven at the center. Anelka’s act of kindness, which involved gifting presents to the children, sought to bring some cheer into their lives, especially under such challenging conditions. His visit was accompanied by Gagik Tsarukyan, the President of the Armenia National Olympic Committee.

Anelka’s Philanthropic Gesture

Tsarukyan revealed that Anelka had specifically requested a meeting with the Nagorno-Karabakh children and wished to provide them with gifts. This gesture not only highlights Anelka’s philanthropic side but also emphasizes the continuous efforts to support those affected by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Support from Ucom

In addition to Anelka’s visit, over 1000 children aged between 2 and 14, now residing in various regions of Armenia, received Christmas gifts from Ucom, the national communications operator of Armenia. The gifts were delivered by Santamobiles and handed out to the children by the Director General of Ucom, Ralph Yirikian, and other Ucom employees. Ucom, known for providing the fastest fixed and mobile communication services in Armenia, remains committed to supporting the displaced children from Artsakh and pledges to continue fulfilling their dreams.

Armenia Football
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

