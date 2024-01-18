Nicolas Anelka’s Heartfelt Visit to Displaced Children in Armenia

Nicolas Anelka, the esteemed French football manager and ex-player, recently visited the Sport and Culture Center in Abovyan, Armenia. This visit was part of a larger initiative to establish a football academy in the nation. During his visit, Anelka took time to connect with children who have been displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and are now taking refuge at the center.

Meeting the Displaced Children

Since the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh that began in September 2023, these children have found a safe haven at the center. Anelka’s act of kindness, which involved gifting presents to the children, sought to bring some cheer into their lives, especially under such challenging conditions. His visit was accompanied by Gagik Tsarukyan, the President of the Armenia National Olympic Committee.

Anelka’s Philanthropic Gesture

Tsarukyan revealed that Anelka had specifically requested a meeting with the Nagorno-Karabakh children and wished to provide them with gifts. This gesture not only highlights Anelka’s philanthropic side but also emphasizes the continuous efforts to support those affected by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Support from Ucom

In addition to Anelka’s visit, over 1000 children aged between 2 and 14, now residing in various regions of Armenia, received Christmas gifts from Ucom, the national communications operator of Armenia. The gifts were delivered by Santamobiles and handed out to the children by the Director General of Ucom, Ralph Yirikian, and other Ucom employees. Ucom, known for providing the fastest fixed and mobile communication services in Armenia, remains committed to supporting the displaced children from Artsakh and pledges to continue fulfilling their dreams.