en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Newcastle United’s Joelinton Targeted in Home Invasion: A Rising Trend Among Premier League Players

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Newcastle United’s Joelinton Targeted in Home Invasion: A Rising Trend Among Premier League Players

The tranquility of ‘Millionaire’s Row’, a leafy idyll in Ponteland, Northumberland, was shattered as Newcastle United striker Joelinton’s mansion fell victim to a brazen burglary. The incident took place while the footballer was watching his team go head-to-head with Manchester City at St James’ Park.

A Sudden Security Alert

As the match unfolded, Joelinton received a chilling notification on his phone—a security alert indicating the presence of three intruders in his residence. In a timely response, the police were alerted and reached the scene shortly after 7:30 pm, only to find that the burglars had already made their escape.

Pattern of Premier League Predation

This incident is not an isolated one. It forms part of a disturbing pattern of burglaries targeting the homes of Premier League footballers. High-profile players such as Jack Grealish, Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof, Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo, and Reece James have all had to confront the grim reality of home invasions.

Operation Opal: Shedding Light on the Shadows

Operation Opal, a specialized UK intelligence unit, has reported an alarming uptick in such crimes over the past decade. As the investigation into the burglary at Joelinton’s residence continues, the authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist their ongoing enquiries.

0
Crime Football United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi's Meena Bazar: A Life Cut Short
A vicious incident rattled Central Delhi’s Meena Bazar in the early hours of Sunday when a 19-year-old man, Armaan, was fatally stabbed by three individuals. The crime, which occurred near Jama Masjid around 4:30 a.m., left the bustling marketplace in shock and mourning. A Brutal Crime in the Heart of Delhi Armaan, also referred to
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi's Meena Bazar: A Life Cut Short
Christchurch Incident: Person Struck by Car Amid Disorder Chaos
15 mins ago
Christchurch Incident: Person Struck by Car Amid Disorder Chaos
Violent Confrontation Marks Escalation in Political Tensions
31 mins ago
Violent Confrontation Marks Escalation in Political Tensions
Wave of Shootings Grips Trenton, New Jersey: Children Among Victims
2 mins ago
Wave of Shootings Grips Trenton, New Jersey: Children Among Victims
Arrest Made in Coogee Beach Sexual Assault Case: Fernando Collard to Remain in Custody
5 mins ago
Arrest Made in Coogee Beach Sexual Assault Case: Fernando Collard to Remain in Custody
The Real-life Murder That Inspired Agatha Christie's First Novel
8 mins ago
The Real-life Murder That Inspired Agatha Christie's First Novel
Latest Headlines
World News
Geoffrey Cowan's Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System
11 seconds
Geoffrey Cowan's Democratic Experiment: The Unintended Consequences of the Modern Presidential Primary System
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
52 seconds
Michael Strahan's Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis: An Insight into Celebrity Privacy
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
3 mins
2024 Australian Open: Caroline Wozniacki Advances to Second Round, Leylah Fernandez and Barbora Krejcikova Triumph
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
4 mins
Shadow of Corruption Looms over Liberia's Senate Pro Tempore Election
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
5 mins
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
5 mins
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
5 mins
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
6 mins
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
8 mins
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app