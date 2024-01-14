Newcastle United’s Joelinton Targeted in Home Invasion: A Rising Trend Among Premier League Players

The tranquility of ‘Millionaire’s Row’, a leafy idyll in Ponteland, Northumberland, was shattered as Newcastle United striker Joelinton’s mansion fell victim to a brazen burglary. The incident took place while the footballer was watching his team go head-to-head with Manchester City at St James’ Park.

A Sudden Security Alert

As the match unfolded, Joelinton received a chilling notification on his phone—a security alert indicating the presence of three intruders in his residence. In a timely response, the police were alerted and reached the scene shortly after 7:30 pm, only to find that the burglars had already made their escape.

Pattern of Premier League Predation

This incident is not an isolated one. It forms part of a disturbing pattern of burglaries targeting the homes of Premier League footballers. High-profile players such as Jack Grealish, Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof, Raheem Sterling, Joao Cancelo, and Reece James have all had to confront the grim reality of home invasions.

Operation Opal: Shedding Light on the Shadows

Operation Opal, a specialized UK intelligence unit, has reported an alarming uptick in such crimes over the past decade. As the investigation into the burglary at Joelinton’s residence continues, the authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could assist their ongoing enquiries.