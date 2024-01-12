Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy’s Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma

With a misdiagnosis as the starting point, a seven-year-old boy, Anderson Pollard, battled against Burkitt lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and emerged victorious. The initial diagnosis, made at an allergy clinic, pointed to constipation. However, as his condition deteriorated, further medical investigations revealed a graver reality – multiple cancerous tumours in his stomach.

Discovery and Diagnosis

Anderson’s worsening condition led to a series of tests including blood tests, an ultrasound, a CT scan, and an MRI scan, all of which contributed to the eventual identification of Burkitt lymphoma. This aggressive disease demanded immediate and intensive treatment, which Anderson received at the Birmingham Children’s Hospital, the UK’s largest children’s cancer center.

The Battle Against Cancer

Over a span of four months, Anderson underwent six rounds of intense chemotherapy and numerous supportive care measures. His treatment protocol included bone marrow aspirations, chest drains, urinary catheters, biopsies, and lumbar punctures. Furthermore, chemotherapy was administered intrathecally, necessitating a central line for its delivery. When required, Anderson was also put on a nasogastric (NG) tube for medications and total parenteral nutrition (TPN).

From Triumph to Celebration

Despite the gruelling treatment, Anderson’s spirit remained unbroken. The young warrior overcame his cancer and marked this victory by ringing the bell at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, symbolizing his cancer-free status. A delightful surprise awaited him, as the West Midlands Police Chief Constable, Craig Guildford, presented him with tickets to see Manchester United, Anderson’s favourite football team.

Anderson’s family expressed profound gratitude to the medical staff and support organizations like Ronald McDonald’s House, which provided accommodation during their ordeal. Post-treatment, Anderson is now under regular monitoring. He has returned to school and has resumed playing football, his most cherished activity, marking a triumphant return to normalcy.