Manchester United's £85 Million Bid for Milinkovic-Savic Revealed

In a startling revelation, former Lazio sporting director, Igli Tare, has claimed that Manchester United once placed an exorbitant bid of £85 million (€100 million) for Serbian midfield maestro, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. This bid is said to have been made during 2018 or 2019, a period when United reportedly had terms agreed upon with the player. Despite this massive interest, Milinkovic-Savic stayed put at Lazio for an impressive eight-year stint.
The Serbian Icon at Lazio
During his tenure at Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic showcased his prowess on the field, becoming the club's highest-scoring midfielder in history with 69 goals in 341 appearances. His exceptional skills and unwavering commitment earned him a revered place in the team and the hearts of Lazio fans worldwide. It is indicative of Lazio's president, Claudio Lotito's firm determination to maintain a powerful team and his commitment to the coach that he rejected such a substantial bid.
A Surprising Move
Milinkovic-Savic ultimately embarked on a new journey with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in 2023, signing for a significantly lower reported fee of £34 million (€40 million). This move surprised many, given Manchester United and AC Milan's prior serious interest in him. His initial struggle to settle in Saudi Arabia further sparks questions about the missed opportunities and what could have been.
Life After Milinkovic-Savic
In spite of losing a player of Milinkovic-Savic's caliber, Lazio seems to be holding its ground quite well. The team is currently enjoying a four-match winning streak and sits at the sixth position in the Serie A league standings. Their performance hints at a strong pursuit of a spot in the Champions League and is a testament to their resilience and strategic gameplay.
Lessons for Manchester United
This revelation from Tare serves as a stark reminder to Sir Jim Ratcliffe of the enormous task he is about to undertake as he prepares to assume control of all football matters at Old Trafford. With a keen desire to revamp United's approach to recruitment following a string of unsuccessful big-money moves, the Milinkovic-Savic saga might be the reality check the club requires.