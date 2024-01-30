Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Loses to Al-Hilal in Preseason Match

Inter Miami, the team graced by the legendary Lionel Messi, met a surprising defeat against Al-Hilal, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match, part of Inter Miami's preseason preparations, resulted in a 4-3 score, with Al-Hilal claiming victory in the final minutes. Although Messi demonstrated his prowess by scoring a penalty in the second half, it was not enough to secure a win for Miami.
Messi's Goal Not Enough to Overcome Al-Hilal
Despite a penalty goal by Messi and additional scores by Luis Suarez and David Ruiz, Inter Miami could not conquer Al-Hilal. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and Michael contributed to Al-Hilal's scoreline, but the decisive moment came with Malcom's goal in the 88th minute. This goal not only secured the win for Al-Hilal but also marked a significant moment, as the team had previously expressed interest in Messi before his move to Miami.
Miami's Preseason Preparation Tour
Inter Miami's preseason tour, featuring Messi as a central figure, spans from Saudi Arabia to Hong Kong and Japan. The goal of this tour is to prepare for the upcoming season and build upon the success already achieved with the winning of the Leagues Cup. The tour's highlight is expected to be a match against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nasser, promising another spectacle of football prowess.
Looking Forward to the Upcoming Season
Despite the defeat against Al-Hilal, the team remains optimistic about the upcoming season. Inter Miami, under Messi's leadership, is expected to put forward a strong performance and seek to replicate their Leagues Cup success. With the tour serving as a crucial preparation stage, all eyes are on Miami to see how they strategize and perform in the forthcoming matches.