Lionel Messi's Fans in Hong Kong to Receive 50% Refund Following Star's Last-Minute Absence from Friendly Match

Lionel Messi's anticipated appearance at a friendly match in Hong Kong in February turned sour when he sat out due to injury, sparking a furore among fans and leading to a significant financial and diplomatic fallout. With the match organiser offering a 50% refund to ticket holders, amounting to a potential HK$56m ($7.1m) loss, the incident has transcended sports, hinting at underlying political tensions and drawing criticism from Chinese state media.
Fan Disappointment and Financial Repercussions
Approximately 38,000 spectators filled Hong Kong Stadium, paying up to HK$4,880 each in anticipation of seeing the Argentine football star in action. However, Messi remained on the bench throughout the match, leading to widespread booing and demands for refunds at the game's conclusion. In response, match organiser Tatler Asia announced a 50% refund for ticket holders, a move that could cost up to HK$56m. Fans seeking refunds are required to agree not to pursue legal action, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.
Political Undertones and Global Backlash
The controversy took a political turn when Messi played in Japan days after missing the Hong Kong match, fuelling conspiracy theories and accusations of political motives aimed at embarrassing Hong Kong. The Global Times, a Chinese state media outlet, suggested that Messi and his club, Inter Miami, had ulterior motives, allegations that Messi firmly rejected, expressing his special affection for China. The incident resulted in Chinese officials cancelling two Argentine friendlies set to take place in the country, highlighting the broader diplomatic implications of Messi's no-show.
Organisational and Diplomatic Fallout
In the wake of the controversy, Tatler Asia faced criticism for its handling of the event, leading to the withdrawal of its application for a HK$16m government grant. The situation has raised questions about the responsibilities of event organisers and the expectations of international athletes. Moreover, the diplomatic tensions between China and Argentina, sparked by this incident, underscore the complex interplay between sports, politics, and international relations.
As the dust settles on this controversy, the long-term implications for international sports events in Hong Kong and Chinese-Argentinian relations remain to be seen. While Messi has expressed regret over the incident and his inability to play, the fallout from his absence in Hong Kong highlights the significant impact that sports figures can have on diplomatic and political landscapes, far beyond the confines of the pitch.