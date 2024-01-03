Lewis Neilson: The ‘Rolls Royce’ Defender Shining at Partick Thistle

For Partick Thistle, the season has been graced by the exceptional performance of a on-loan defender, Lewis Neilson. The 20-year-old, who commenced his football career at Dundee United before moving to Tynecastle, has been a revelation in the Championship, underlined by his manager’s glowing praise and his recent pivotal goal.

Neilson – A ‘Rolls Royce of a Centre-Back’

Partick Thistle manager, Kris Doolan, has not been shy in expressing his admiration for Neilson. He described the young defender as a ‘Rolls Royce of a centre-back’, a testament to his sleek performance and reliable presence on the field. Such high praise is not doled out lightly, and coming from Doolan, it carries significant weight. According to Doolan, Neilson’s performance is among the best he has seen in a long time, a statement that pays tribute to the defender’s skill and potential.

Neilson’s value to the team was further exhibited in the recent 3-2 win over Queen’s Park. His crucial goal not only helped secure the win but also highlighted his versatility and commitment to the Thistle cause. Such performances have set him apart as a standout player this season.

Hearts’ Alan Forrest – A Key Player

In other football news, Hearts’ manager, Steven Naismith, has been vocal about his desire to secure Alan Forrest on a new contract. The 27-year-old, who joined Hearts from Livingston on a two-year contract in 2022, has been instrumental in the team’s recent successes.

Naismith lauded Forrest’s patience, hard work, and skill, deeming him the man of the match in the recent 2-1 victory against his former club. Forrest’s consistent delivery in big moments has been a significant factor in his team’s success, and Naismith is hopeful that Forrest will agree to a new contract, underlining his value to the team.