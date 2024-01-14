en English
Football

KingJoseph Edwards: A Rising Football Star with a Heart for Community

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
KingJoseph Edwards: A Rising Football Star with a Heart for Community

KingJoseph Edwards, the incoming football recruit for Syracuse University, carries more than a promising athletic future. He brings with him a legacy of tenacity, empathy, and community service that originated during his early years in Atlanta. Taking his first steps into the world of collegiate football, Edwards continues to champion the cause of social engagement, demonstrating that his aspirations extend beyond the gridiron.

A Childhood Commitment

Inspired by the palpable struggle of those less fortunate, Edwards, alongside his mother Alicia, embarked on a mission of community service. Their joint efforts culminated in the establishment of the nonprofit Helping Hand & More, which has been a beacon of hope for the needy for a decade. Despite the onset of his football career at Syracuse, Edwards remains steadfast in his commitment to aiding those in need.

We are the Dream MLK Celebration

Edwards recently hosted the ‘We are the Dream MLK Celebration’ in Syracuse, a testament to his ongoing commitment to community service. Collaborating with local entities like BluePrint 15 and STEAM at Dr. King Elementary School, the event aimed to foster community spirit and provide essential toiletries to those in need. Syracuse head coach Fran Brown and defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson lent their support to the cause, strengthening their connection with the community they serve.

From the Court to the Field

KingJoseph’s journey to football was not a straight path. Initially, Alicia Edwards, cognizant of the potential health risks associated with the sport, encouraged her son to pursue basketball. However, she soon recognized his innate talent for football and allowed him to make the switch. Edwards’ transition proved fruitful, leading to his emergence as a four-star prospect.

Syracuse: More Than Just a Team

Edwards’ decision to join Syracuse University was not solely influenced by his athletic prospects. He found alignment with the Syracuse coaching staff, who, like Edwards, prioritize character and community impact in their recruits. Given their shared experiences in inner-city environments, the coaching staff resonates with Edwards’ dedication to giving back to the community.

Followers can keep abreast of Edwards’ integration into the Syracuse community and his ongoing philanthropic pursuits through the Helping Hand & More website and his personal social media channels.

Football United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

