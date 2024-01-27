Ja'Marcus Bradley: From Steelers to St. Louis Battlehawks

Ja'Marcus Bradley, a name once associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers, now resonates with the United Football League's (UFL) St. Louis Battlehawks. A former wide receiver for the Steelers, Bradley has crossed paths with circumstance, finding a new home in the Battlehawks, where he is joined by Hakeem Butler. This transition comes after an unfortunate hamstring injury during a Friday Night Lights practice session led to an abrupt halt of Bradley's tenure with the Steelers.
From Injury to Opportunity
Despite the initial downplay of the injury as minor by Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin, the severity was enough to impact Bradley's availability for the team. The Steelers were left with no choice but to waive/injured Bradley. Upon clearing waivers, the crossroads presented two paths – placement on injured reserve or a waive with an injury settlement. Bradley had been with the Steelers since November of the previous year, yet his journey was limited to the practice squad, with minimal opportunities to flaunt his abilities.
Legacy of the No. 84 Jersey
During his time with the Steelers, Bradley donned the No. 84 jersey - a number that echoes the legacy of former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown. Before his stint with the Steelers, Bradley played eight games for the Cleveland Browns, where he made nine receptions for 124 yards. His multifaceted talent was also evident in his role as a kick returner, with an average of 24.5 yards per return.
A Glimpse into Bradley's College Career
Bradley's college career at Louisiana-Lafayette is worth noting. He etched his name in the university's history as the first player to score 10-plus touchdowns in consecutive seasons. His college career culminated with him ranked second in school history, with 23 touchdowns to his name. Now, with the Battlehawks, Bradley gets another shot at football, where not just his wide-receiver skills but also his special teams ability will factor into his chances of making the final roster.