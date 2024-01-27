Izzy Atkinson Transfers from West Ham United to Crystal Palace

Izzy Atkinson, the Republic of Ireland's international footballer, has made a significant career move, transferring from West Ham United to Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old player has signed a permanent deal with Crystal Palace, a team currently gunning for promotion in the Championship, valid until 2024.
Seeking More Playtime
Atkinson's move comes with the intention of securing more consistent first-team playtime. During her tenure at West Ham United, which started in July 2022, she made 22 appearances and scored one goal in the Women's Super League.
A Notable Football Journey
Atkinson's football journey has been noteworthy, with previous stints at Shelbourne and Celtic. She has accumulated 13 senior caps for Ireland, with two earned in the last summer's World Cup. Despite not being initially chosen for Eileen Gleeson's first Uefa Nations League squad, Atkinson made her mark with six appearances last Autumn, evolving from Vera Pauw's standby list to becoming a regular on the field.
A Warm Welcome at Crystal Palace
Expressing her enthusiasm for joining Crystal Palace and contributing to the team's success, Atkinson has received praise from Head coach Laura Kaminski. Kaminski applauded Atkinson's talent and character, expressing confidence in her positive impact on the team. Crystal Palace, currently standing third in the Championship with sights set on promotion, will also gain from Atkinson's association with fellow Irish player Hayley Nolan. Meanwhile, another Irish player, Jessie Stapleton has recently moved from West Ham to Reading on a loan deal, leaving Jess Ziu and Megan Walsh remaining with the Hammers.