Accidents

Ibrox Disaster: Reflecting on Football’s Darkest Day on its 53rd Anniversary

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
January 2nd, 2024 marked the 53rd anniversary of the Ibrox disaster, one of the deadliest incidents in British football history. On this day in 1971, a fatal crush occurred during an Old Firm match between the Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, claiming the lives of 66 Rangers supporters and leaving over 200 injured.

Flashback to the Fateful Day

The tragedy unfolded as thousands of fans were exiting the stadium via Stairway 13. A sudden surge led to a massive pile-up, resulting in fatalities primarily due to compressive asphyxia. The youngest victim was nine-year-old Nigel Patrick Pickup from Liverpool. The incident surpassed previous football disasters in the UK, leaving a deep scar on the sporting community.

Remembering the Victims

Fast forward to the present day, the Rangers Football Club commemorated the 53rd anniversary of the disaster with a memorial service and a two-minute silence at the John Greig memorial statue. Additionally, a minute of silence was observed before a match against Kilmarnock. The club paid tribute to the victims and reiterated the significance of the disaster in the club’s history.

Prior Incidents at Ibrox Stadium

Interestingly, Stairway 13 had been the site of other accidents before the 1971 disaster. In 1961, a crush killed two people and several injuries were reported in 1967 and 1969. Moreover, the stadium was the stage for a previous disaster in 1902 during a Scotland vs. England match. The wooden West Tribune Stand collapsed, causing 25 deaths and over 500 injuries.

Accidents Football United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

