Ibrox Disaster: Reflecting on Football’s Darkest Day on its 53rd Anniversary

January 2nd, 2024 marked the 53rd anniversary of the Ibrox disaster, one of the deadliest incidents in British football history. On this day in 1971, a fatal crush occurred during an Old Firm match between the Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, claiming the lives of 66 Rangers supporters and leaving over 200 injured.

Flashback to the Fateful Day

The tragedy unfolded as thousands of fans were exiting the stadium via Stairway 13. A sudden surge led to a massive pile-up, resulting in fatalities primarily due to compressive asphyxia. The youngest victim was nine-year-old Nigel Patrick Pickup from Liverpool. The incident surpassed previous football disasters in the UK, leaving a deep scar on the sporting community.

Remembering the Victims

Fast forward to the present day, the Rangers Football Club commemorated the 53rd anniversary of the disaster with a memorial service and a two-minute silence at the John Greig memorial statue. Additionally, a minute of silence was observed before a match against Kilmarnock. The club paid tribute to the victims and reiterated the significance of the disaster in the club’s history.

Prior Incidents at Ibrox Stadium

Interestingly, Stairway 13 had been the site of other accidents before the 1971 disaster. In 1961, a crush killed two people and several injuries were reported in 1967 and 1969. Moreover, the stadium was the stage for a previous disaster in 1902 during a Scotland vs. England match. The wooden West Tribune Stand collapsed, causing 25 deaths and over 500 injuries.

