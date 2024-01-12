en English
Football

Footballer Kyle Walker Unveiled as Father of Second Child with Model Lauryn Goodman Amidst Family Controversy

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Footballer Kyle Walker Unveiled as Father of Second Child with Model Lauryn Goodman Amidst Family Controversy

Footballer’s Family Rift Over Paternity Revelation

In an unfolding drama that has gripped the public eye, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been unveiled as the father of model Lauryn Goodman’s second child. The revelation has led to a family rift, with Lauryn’s sister Chloe and her fiancé, fellow footballer Grant Hall, expressing their distress. The situation has escalated to the point of Grant unfollowing Lauryn on social media, providing a clear indication of the family divide.

Temporary Separation Led to Brief Relationship

Lauryn Goodman and Kyle Walker had a short-lived relationship in 2019, during a temporary separation between Walker and his now-wife, Annie. The couple, who have since reconciled and married in 2021, have three sons together. However, the paternity of Lauryn’s second child became a point of speculation when she announced her pregnancy, revealing only that the father was a footballer.

Legal and Financial Implications Looming

Reports indicate that Annie received a message alleging that Kyle was the father of Lauryn’s second child. This information has reportedly led Annie to hire a prominent lawyer, with divorce now on the table. Should this come to pass, a dispute over Kyle’s substantial wealth could ensue. Amid the ongoing drama, Lauryn’s youngest sister, Amelia, has chosen to distance herself from the situation.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent

