Football

Football Legend Frank McGarvey’s Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:40 pm EST
Football Legend Frank McGarvey’s Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

Former Celtic and St. Mirren footballer, Frank McGarvey, has become a posthumous symbol for the fight against pancreatic cancer. The family of McGarvey, who succumbed to the disease at the age of 66 on January 1, 2023, is advocating for heightened awareness of this deadly cancer, diagnosed only three months before his unfortunate demise.

Missed Symptoms and Delayed Diagnosis

McGarvey’s family expressed their frustration over the delayed diagnosis due to missed symptoms by doctors. Pancreatic cancer is notorious for being hard to detect early, with a five-year survival rate of less than 8%. Symptoms of this disease first manifested in McGarvey in February 2022, initially dismissed as indigestion. As his condition deteriorated, he experienced significant weight loss and severe pain, hallmarks of the late-stage disease.

A Call for Action

The McGarvey family is now appealing for better recognition of the symptoms to facilitate earlier diagnosis. They are advocating for effective educational materials to be made readily available in medical facilities and for health professionals to be more vigilant about pancreatic cancer symptoms. The family is also supporting the ‘MISSED at Christmas’ campaign by Pancreatic Cancer Action Scotland, aimed at spreading cancer awareness.

In Memory of a Football Legend

Despite the tragic loss, the family finds comfort in the outpouring of support and tributes from the Scottish football community. Jenny Kane, Frank’s daughter, has been particularly inspired by her father’s positive attitude throughout his battle. In his memory, she named her newborn child Frankie. Through their efforts, the McGarvey family hopes to continue their late father’s legacy, and more importantly, save lives by raising awareness about pancreatic cancer.

Football Health
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

