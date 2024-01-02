Fletcher Holman Set for Premier League Move Following Impressive Season

The National League South team, Eastbourne Borough, affirmed the transfer of their 19-year-old rising star, Fletcher Holman, to an undisclosed club. Holman, known for his stellar performance in the current season, has managed to score 10 goals in just 15 matches across all competitions. This impressive feat not only caught the attention of many but also earned him a trial with the under-21 team of Wolverhampton Wanderers, commonly known as Wolves.

From Borough’s Under-18s to Premier League: Holman’s Journey

The young striker has had a swift ascent in his football career. Last season, he was a part of Eastbourne Borough’s under-18 team. His exceptional performance and potential saw him rise through the ranks to the first team of Eastbourne Borough. This season, his prowess on the field, manifested in the form of 10 goals, has paved the way for his next big leap – joining a Premier League Club.

Following in the Footsteps of Max Kilman

Upon the completion of the transfer, Holman will find himself in elite company. He will join the select group of footballers who have made the big transition from non-league football to the Premier League. This illustrious group includes the current Wolves captain, Max Kilman. Like Holman, Kilman also had his beginnings in non-league football before moving to Wolves and eventually becoming the club captain. Holman’s transfer echoes Kilman’s journey, reinforcing that talent and hard work can lead non-league players to the top tiers of English football.