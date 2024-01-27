FIFA and Visa Extend Partnership Until 2026, Focusing on Digital Advancements for the World Cup

In a move that signifies a significant boost for global football, FIFA and Visa have announced the continuation of their partnership until 2026. This extended alliance is anticipated to fuel the growth of football by extending support to players, fans, and clients. The collaboration will pivot on delivering a captivating programme that incorporates youth, beach soccer, and several FIFA events, all leading up to the grand finale - the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This tournament is projected to be the largest in FIFA's history.
Enduring Partnership Between FIFA and Visa
FIFA, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the powerhouse behind major international football tournaments, the crowning glory being the FIFA World Cup. Visa, a global payments technology company, has been the Official Payment Technology Partner for FIFA since 2007. This association has successfully resulted in enhanced payment experiences at over 40 FIFA events.
Future Vision: Digital Advancement of World Cup
With this partnership renewal, FIFA and Visa have set their sights on modernizing the commerce experience for the 2026 World Cup. Their vision is to make it the most digitally advanced and fan-centric event so far. Visa cardholders are poised to gain from exclusive access and promotions across all FIFA events, which will include behind-the-scenes insights and pre-sale events.
A Shared Vision for Global Accessibility of Football
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Visa's Group President of Global Markets, Oliver Jenkyn, both expressed their excitement for the continued partnership. This alliance aligns perfectly with FIFA's mission to make football globally accessible. FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai also highlighted the marked improvement of fan experiences since the inception of this partnership, and the shared vision for a modernized digital commerce experience for the upcoming World Cup.