Ex-Footballer Daniel Senda Receives Four-Year Suspension for Sexual Assault

In a decisive action underscoring the seriousness of sexual misconduct, the Football Association (FA) has suspended former Millwall and Wycombe Wanderers defender and Charlton Athletic coach, Daniel Senda, for four years. The suspension follows Senda’s admission of sexually assaulting two women during an overseas coaching course held in June.

A Night of Transgressions

The incidents transpired in a bar where the course participants had gathered after a day of learning. Senda, under the influence of alcohol, engaged in inappropriate conduct towards the two women, who were unacquainted with him prior to the course. The victims bravely reported the incident to their tutor the next day, triggering an investigation by the FA.

The Verdict and Its Implications

The investigation concluded that Senda’s actions constituted ‘criminal sexual assault,’ a grave breach of Rule E3.1, related to improper conduct. While the victims chose not to lodge a criminal complaint, the FA’s independent commission deemed Senda’s actions to be of ‘the utmost seriousness,’ warranting severe disciplinary action.

FA’s Stance Against Sexual Misconduct

The FA expressed deep regret over the victims’ experiences, reinforcing their commitment to thoroughly investigate and penalize any instances of sexual assault in football. This measure reflects a much-needed step towards ensuring a safe environment for all participants in the sport, free from fear of harassment or assault.