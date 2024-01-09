en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Ex-Footballer Daniel Senda Receives Four-Year Suspension for Sexual Assault

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
Ex-Footballer Daniel Senda Receives Four-Year Suspension for Sexual Assault

In a decisive action underscoring the seriousness of sexual misconduct, the Football Association (FA) has suspended former Millwall and Wycombe Wanderers defender and Charlton Athletic coach, Daniel Senda, for four years. The suspension follows Senda’s admission of sexually assaulting two women during an overseas coaching course held in June.

A Night of Transgressions

The incidents transpired in a bar where the course participants had gathered after a day of learning. Senda, under the influence of alcohol, engaged in inappropriate conduct towards the two women, who were unacquainted with him prior to the course. The victims bravely reported the incident to their tutor the next day, triggering an investigation by the FA.

The Verdict and Its Implications

The investigation concluded that Senda’s actions constituted ‘criminal sexual assault,’ a grave breach of Rule E3.1, related to improper conduct. While the victims chose not to lodge a criminal complaint, the FA’s independent commission deemed Senda’s actions to be of ‘the utmost seriousness,’ warranting severe disciplinary action.

FA’s Stance Against Sexual Misconduct

The FA expressed deep regret over the victims’ experiences, reinforcing their commitment to thoroughly investigate and penalize any instances of sexual assault in football. This measure reflects a much-needed step towards ensuring a safe environment for all participants in the sport, free from fear of harassment or assault.

0
Crime Football United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Iowa Man Receives Deferred Judgment for $50,000 Theft
In a court ruling that has caught the attention of Mason City, Iowa, 63-year-old Michael Edward Studer has been handed a deferred judgment following his conviction for stealing over $50,000 from a dependent adult. The theft, which occurred between June 2021 and December 2022, saw Studer exploit his position as Power of Attorney to transfer
Iowa Man Receives Deferred Judgment for $50,000 Theft
Online Scam: Martinez Woman Loses $1,000 in Failed Tortoise Purchase
12 mins ago
Online Scam: Martinez Woman Loses $1,000 in Failed Tortoise Purchase
Victims Share Impact of Sexual Assault in Denturist Mario Mouamer's Sentencing Hearing
18 mins ago
Victims Share Impact of Sexual Assault in Denturist Mario Mouamer's Sentencing Hearing
California Man Sentenced to 106 Months for Sex Trafficking Teens
5 mins ago
California Man Sentenced to 106 Months for Sex Trafficking Teens
Urgent Search for Missing Woman in Newmarket: Michelle Souray
9 mins ago
Urgent Search for Missing Woman in Newmarket: Michelle Souray
18-Year-Old Fatally Shot by Friend During Liquor Party Brawl in Thane
12 mins ago
18-Year-Old Fatally Shot by Friend During Liquor Party Brawl in Thane
Latest Headlines
World News
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
14 seconds
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
23 seconds
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
2 mins
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
3 mins
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
4 mins
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
4 mins
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
4 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
4 mins
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
4 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
50 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app