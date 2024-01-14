en English
Argentina

Diego Maradona Jr. Alleges Foul Play in Father’s Death

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:29 pm EST
Diego Maradona Jr. Alleges Foul Play in Father’s Death

The story of the legendary Argentine footballer, Diego Armando Maradona, continues to unfold even after his demise. His son, Diego Maradona Jr., has made explosive allegations, claiming that his father’s death was not natural but a well-crafted murder. The claim, reported by the Spanish newspaper Marca, has sent shockwaves through the global football community.

Claiming Foul Play

Maradona Jr. refrained from naming the suspected culprits but stated unequivocally that he believes he knows who they are. He emphasized his commitment to seeking justice for his father, promising to do everything within his power to uncover the truth about his father’s controversial death. Maradona Sr., revered as one of the greatest footballers of all time, passed away on November 25, 2020, following brain surgery. His death in Buenos Aires at the age of 60 sparked worldwide mourning and controversy, with several questions raised about the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Legal Battles and Investigations

The case has been under investigation by Argentine authorities, who have charged eight members of Maradona’s medical team with manslaughter. The charges stem from allegations of medical negligence, which the family believes contributed to the football icon’s untimely death. Despite the emotional toll of losing their father, Maradona Jr. and his siblings have expressed their trust in the Argentine justice system, hoping that it will shed light on the events leading to their father’s death.

A Glimpse into a Personal Relationship

Amid the explosive claims and legal battles, Maradona Jr. also offered a glimpse into his personal relationship with his father. He described it as ‘a beautiful father-son relationship,’ a testament to the bond they shared despite the many trials they faced together. As the world continues to remember Maradona Sr. for his unmatched skills on the football field, his family’s quest for justice underscores the human element in this ongoing saga.

Argentina Crime Football
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

