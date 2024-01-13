Derby County vs Burton Albion: A Clash of Expectations in League One

The upcoming League One football clash will see Derby County square off against Burton Albion at Pride Park. The match, slated for 13th January 2024, promises to be a captivating encounter as the teams bring distinctly different forms and expectations to the game.

Aiming for Promotion, Derby County Holds the Edge

Currently sitting in fourth place and a mere three points off the top two, Derby County, under the stewardship of manager Paul Warne, is in a strong position. Despite a recent setback in the EFL Trophy against Bradford City, their league performance remains robust, with nine victories in their last 11 outings. The side, however, will have to overcome injury concerns with key players like Craig Forsyth and Joe Ward sidelined, along with doubts over Kane Wilson’s fitness.

Burton Albion Seeks Improvement Under New Leadership

On the other side of the pitch, Burton Albion, currently in 19th place, is seeking to enhance its away game performance. The match will be their first under new manager Martin Paterson, who will be keen to make a strong start. However, the side has its challenges, with the recent loss of Kwadwo Baah due to a prematurely ended loan spell and potential absence of defender Sam Hughes due to injury from their last game.

Previous Encounters and Predictions

In their previous encounter, Derby County emerged victorious with a decisive 3-0 win over Burton. Given their current form and position, the Rams are the favorites to win the upcoming match. However, football is unpredictable, and a ‘new manager bounce’ for Burton could potentially upset the expectations.