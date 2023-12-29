en English
Football

Dean of Jersey Advocates for Living Wage and Peace in 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:24 am EST
Dean of Jersey Advocates for Living Wage and Peace in 2024

The Dean of Jersey, The Very Reverend Michael Keirle, has expressed his hopes for the island in the forthcoming year. In his recent interaction with ITV News, Keirle underscored the need to alleviate the cost of living crisis and endorsed the adoption of a living wage. He also made a case for a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, drawing from his own experiences in the region.

Addressing the Cost of Living Crisis

Keirle’s concerns regarding the escalating cost of living on the island resonates deeply with the residents. He emphasized the urgency to adopt a living wage, a measure that he believes would significantly ameliorate the living conditions of Jersey’s residents. Keirle cited the ‘warm spaces initiative’ launched at St Helier church in 2023, which provided free WiFi, coffee, and toast to the community, as an example of the Church’s dedication to the well-being of the island’s inhabitants.

Advocating for Peace in the Middle East

In addition to his domestic concerns, Keirle also expressed his hopes for an end to the Israel-Palestine conflict. His plea for a peaceful ceasefire stems from his own experiences when he visited Gaza in 1988, during the first intifada. His personal connection to the region lends a poignant weight to his advocacy for peace.

Religious Affiliation on the Decline

Reflecting on recent survey findings, Keirle acknowledged a decline in the number of islanders identifying with a religion. However, he believes that the term ‘religion’ is less meaningful than the concepts of ‘relationship’ and ‘faith’. He observed a resurgence in the Church both nationally and in Jersey, particularly following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. He saw a post-pandemic desire among people to rebuild community ties and engage in worship, indicating a positive trend for the spiritual life of the island.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

