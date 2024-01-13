Deal Town Football Club Triumphs in FA Vase, Advances to Last-16

Deal Town Football Club has advanced to the last-16 of the FA Vase, following a decisive 2-0 victory over Cobham. The match, which drew a crowd of 716, witnessed a dominant performance from Deal Town, with goals by Ben Chapman and Rory Smith.

Effective Set-Pieces and Solid Defence

Midfielder Jack Penny, celebrating his 150th appearance for Deal Town, orchestrated effective set-pieces that kept Cobham on their toes. Despite several attempts by Cobham’s captain Reis Stanislaus and Nic Osborne, Deal Town’s defence, spearheaded by goalkeeper James Tonkin, maintained a clean sheet.

Tonkin, substituting for injured first-choice goalkeeper Henry Newcombe, made crucial saves throughout the game, denying Cobham any scoring opportunities. Ashley Miller, a recent signing from Faversham, made his debut for Deal Town during the match.

Cobham’s Resistance and Deal Town’s Triumph

Although Cobham tried to mount resistance, they were unable to penetrate Deal Town’s defence. Deal Town’s goalkeeper was instrumental in thwarting several of their attempts. The victory also came with a bonus for Deal Town, as they earned £1,875 in prize money for their progression in the tournament.

Deal Town’s Journey to the Last-16

Prior to this match, Deal Town had defeated Newhaven and Lingfield to reach this stage of the competition. The match report detailed the key moments and players involved, underscoring both teams’ efforts in this significant knockout game.

Deal Town’s manager, Steve King, is now focused on the upcoming FA Vase Last 32 home tie. Currently sitting in fourth place in the Southern Counties East Football League Premier Division table, Deal Town is expected to face a tough battle in their next game. However, with the support of their fans and the momentum from their recent victory, they are poised for continued success in the tournament.