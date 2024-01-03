CF Monterrey Set to Secure Brandon Vazquez in Landmark Deal

CF Monterrey, an elite football club from Liga MX, is on the brink of finalizing the transfer of forward Brandon Vazquez from FC Cincinnati. The deal, which is expected to be worth up to $8.5 million, includes a transfer fee of approximately $7.5 million, an additional $1 million in performance-related bonuses, and a sell-on clause. The 25-year-old striker has been instrumental for FC Cincinnati over the past two seasons, adding 28 goals and 12 assists to his name and propelling the club from league bottom-dwellers to Supporters’ Shield champions.

Vazquez’s Journey and Performance

Vazquez, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, began his professional career at Club Tijuana in Mexico before making his mark at Atlanta United and subsequently FC Cincinnati. His performance has been pivotal, driving Cincinnati’s transformation and attracting interest from various clubs both in Mexico and Europe. In fact, FC Cincinnati rebuffed a $7 million offer from another Liga MX club, Chivas, and Vazquez had also caught the attention of European clubs such as Middlesbrough, Brentford, Hoffenheim, and Borussia Monchengladbach. Notably, Monchengladbach made a significant effort to secure a deal in the summer, even visiting the U.S. However, no formal offers materialized this past winter.

FC Cincinnati’s Strategic Decisions

Despite the interest in Vazquez, FC Cincinnati made the strategic decision to retain him for the 2023 season in their pursuit of titles. This decision paid off handsomely as the club celebrated winning the Supporters’ Shield. Vazquez’s transfer to CF Monterrey marks the second major departure for FC Cincinnati following the record-breaking $10 million transfer of Brenner to Udinese. In response to these departures, FC Cincinnati has acted swiftly, signing forward Aaron Boupendza for $7 million and extending the contract of reigning MLS MVP Lucho Acosta.

Monterrey’s Ambitions

The impending acquisition of Vazquez underlines Monterrey’s ambition to bolster its attack and improve its chances of success in future competitions. The CF Monterrey fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of these negotiations, as the arrival of a player of Vazquez’s caliber could indeed be a game-changer for the club.