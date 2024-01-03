en English
Africa

Black Stars Kick Off Training Camp Ahead of 2023 AFCON

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
In the early hours of January 3, 2024, Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, took their first steps towards the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by initiating their training camp at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Kuntanse, Ashanti Region. The atmosphere was one of anticipation and determination as 25 of the invited 27 players began their tactical preparations under the watchful eyes of Coach Chris Hughton.

Notable Absences and the Team’s Focus

Despite the strong turnout, the absence of Mohammed Kudus, Richard Ofori, and Inaki Williams was noticeable. Illness kept Inaki Williams away from the camp, while Mohammed Kudus is on the mend from a minor injury. The camp was not without its stars, with the presence of the Ayew brothers, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, and Salis Samed, who are all integral to the team’s strategy for the upcoming tournament.

Change of Plans and Public Protests

Originally, the Black Stars were to train in Johannesburg, but plans were shifted to Kumasi following public protests. This change, though unexpected, did not dampen the team’s spirit. Instead, it strengthened their resolve to bring their best to the AFCON.

Preparations and Friendly Matches

As part of their pre-tournament groundwork, Ghana is slated to play a friendly match against Namibia on January 8, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. This match will serve as a litmus test for the team’s readiness for the AFCON, where they will face Mozambique, Egypt, and Cape Verde in Group B.

The Black Stars, under the leadership of Coach Hughton, are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to end their 41-year trophy drought. The 33rd edition of the AFCON, set to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 11, 2024, promises to be a thrilling journey for the team and its fans.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

