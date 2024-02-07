Black 14 Honored for Civil Rights Impact at College Football Hall of Fame

On February 5-6, 2024, the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia held a two-day event honoring the Black 14, a group of former University of Wyoming football players. These athletes were dismissed from their team in 1969 when they sought to protest the racial policies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The event celebrated Black History Month and the significant contributions of the Black 14 to civil rights.
From Dismissal to Redemption
The players, including John Griffin, Tony McGee, and Mel Hamilton, were recognized for turning a negative experience into a positive community impact. The Black 14 had asked to wear black armbands during a game against Brigham Young University (BYU), a religious institution associated with the Church, to protest its racial policies. This request led to their dismissal, launching them into the annals of civil rights history.
Black 14 Philanthropy and Community Impact
In 2019, the Black 14 launched a philanthropic initiative, partnering with the same Church they once sought to protest. Over the past four years, their joint efforts have resulted in nearly 1 million pounds of food being donated to food banks across the nation. During the event at the Hall of Fame, 40,000 pounds of food were donated to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
A Story of Resilience and Redemption
The two-day celebration also included public screenings of a documentary about the Black 14, produced by BYU students. This film showcases the story of redemption, resilience, and repentance that has unfolded over the years. Tony McGee, who had a successful NFL career post-University of Wyoming, highlighted the significance of their community work over his football achievements, underlining the transformative power of their journey.
The College Football Hall of Fame's celebration of the Black 14 story is a powerful reminder of the potential for resilience, redemption, and positive community impact, even from the most negative experiences.