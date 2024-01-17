Arizona Cardinals Embark on Major Expansion and Modernization Drive Amidst Football Optimism

In a recent major overhaul, the Arizona Cardinals have embarked on a substantial expansion and modernization drive. This effort is marked by the team's move to a newly remodeled 30,000-square-foot office space, located a stone's throw away from their main facility in Tempe, Arizona. Significantly, this new annex, termed as an 'open concept collaborative office space,' is the new hub for the Cardinals' non-football staff. This includes key departments such as finance, marketing, business development, ticketing, IT, human resources, community relations, and content and creative teams.
Aligning with Modernization Efforts
This expansion is a testament to the efforts of Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Walls, who has been entrusted with the crucial task of modernizing the business operations of the organization since his appointment last August. As part of these initiatives, a new sales and service team focusing on fan experience and business aspects has been established. This team has swelled by over 40 newly recruited employees. While the organization has had to let go of certain positions, such as the former CFO Greg Lee's role, new roles are being carved in key areas like marketing and community relations.
Football Front - A Wave of Optimism
On the football front, there's a wave of optimism that's sweeping through the Cardinals' camp. This is largely attributed to the team's recent on-field success under the stewardship of General Manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon. The team's impressive season-end performance and the promise of 11 draft picks in the upcoming NFL draft further bolster this positive outlook. Cardinals president Michael Bidwill has expressed his confidence in the dual momentum building on both the business and football fronts for the organization.