Ireland

Football Volunteer Christy Rowland Clinches 2023 Hall of Fame Award

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Football Volunteer Christy Rowland Clinches 2023 Hall of Fame Award

Christy Rowland, a stalwart of the Glenhest Rovers and a dedicated volunteer from Glenhest, has been bestowed with the coveted 2023 Hall of Fame award by the Mayo Football League. This prestigious recognition is an acknowledgment of Rowland’s unwavering commitment to football, having served in various roles over the years, from a formidable full back to a dedicated manager and now, the club’s treasurer.

Unyielding Dedication to Football

Rowland’s close association with football has spanned several years, during which he has been a constant pillar of support for his local club, the Glenhest Rovers. His football career began as a ‘tough as teak’ full back, a position that he held with utmost dedication. The transition from the playing field to the management was seamless for Rowland, as he took on the role of team manager with equal fervor. His current role as the club’s treasurer showcases his versatility and commitment to the sport and his club.

Service Beyond Club Boundaries

Rowland’s contributions to football extend beyond the Glenhest Rovers. He has held significant positions such as chairman of the Mayo Schoolboys/Girls & Youths League and the Connacht FA Underage Committee. These positions further underscore his dedication to nurturing young talent and contributing to the growth of football at a broader level.

Deserving Recipient of the Hall of Fame Award

Rowland’s unwavering commitment to football and his consistent voluntary service within the community have rightly earned him the Hall of Fame award. This honor is a testament to his selfless service and dedication to the game. The award is set to be formally presented to him later in the month, adding another feather to his cap.

Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

