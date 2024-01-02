Football Volunteer Christy Rowland Clinches 2023 Hall of Fame Award

Christy Rowland, a stalwart of the Glenhest Rovers and a dedicated volunteer from Glenhest, has been bestowed with the coveted 2023 Hall of Fame award by the Mayo Football League. This prestigious recognition is an acknowledgment of Rowland’s unwavering commitment to football, having served in various roles over the years, from a formidable full back to a dedicated manager and now, the club’s treasurer.

Unyielding Dedication to Football

Rowland’s close association with football has spanned several years, during which he has been a constant pillar of support for his local club, the Glenhest Rovers. His football career began as a ‘tough as teak’ full back, a position that he held with utmost dedication. The transition from the playing field to the management was seamless for Rowland, as he took on the role of team manager with equal fervor. His current role as the club’s treasurer showcases his versatility and commitment to the sport and his club.

Service Beyond Club Boundaries

Rowland’s contributions to football extend beyond the Glenhest Rovers. He has held significant positions such as chairman of the Mayo Schoolboys/Girls & Youths League and the Connacht FA Underage Committee. These positions further underscore his dedication to nurturing young talent and contributing to the growth of football at a broader level.

Deserving Recipient of the Hall of Fame Award

Rowland’s unwavering commitment to football and his consistent voluntary service within the community have rightly earned him the Hall of Fame award. This honor is a testament to his selfless service and dedication to the game. The award is set to be formally presented to him later in the month, adding another feather to his cap.