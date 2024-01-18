Football Veteran Ian Baraclough Returns to Management With Cheltenham Town

Former Northern Ireland boss, Ian Baraclough, a seasoned figure in football management, has made a triumphant return to the sport. He has been appointed as the new first team assistant manager for Cheltenham Town. This appointment comes as a breath of fresh air for Baraclough, following his dismissal from his role as Northern Ireland's manager in October 2022 after a series of unfortunate losses.
The New Chapter for Baraclough
The 53-year-old Baraclough, who boasts a 20-year playing career, is set to take charge at Cheltenham Town for the upcoming game against Carlisle United this Saturday. This comes after the club's former manager, Adam Murray, made a move to Eastbourne Borough, paving the way for Baraclough's entry.
Baraclough's Track Record in Football Management
Baraclough is no stranger to football management, having previously been in charge of Motherwell, Sligo Rovers, and Scunthorpe United. In fact, his tenure with Sligo Rovers was particularly fruitful, leading the team to three trophies, including the League of Ireland Premier Division title. Baraclough also served as the assistant manager at Oldham Athletic before taking over as the manager of the Northern Ireland senior squad in 2020.
Baraclough's Expectations and Aspirations
Expressing his excitement about his new role, Baraclough mentioned his longstanding acquaintance with Darrell, a key figure associated with Cheltenham Town. He also shared his positive impressions from past experiences playing against Cheltenham, highlighting the club's strong community ethos. Keen to contribute to the team's growth, Baraclough emphasized the opportunity for improvement in the league standings, indicating a promising future for the club under his guidance.