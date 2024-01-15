en English
Sports

Football to Film: Ian Wright and the Trend of Footballers Turning to Acting

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Football to Film: Ian Wright and the Trend of Footballers Turning to Acting

The world of football and the silver screen have often crossed paths, with numerous players trying their hand at acting post their sporting careers. One such instance is that of Ian Wright, former Arsenal forward and popular Match of the Day pundit, who is now making his acting debut in Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial movie, ‘The Kitchen’.

Wright’s Debut on Netflix

Wright plays a crucial role in the dystopian drama, portraying a pirate radio station host. The character he embodies represents the voice of the local community, a responsibility that he fulfills with a fervor that has been met with positive reactions. Despite the often-held stereotype of footballers struggling with acting, Wright’s performance appears to be a step in the right direction.

Footballers Transitioning to Acting

Over the years, many footballers have ventured into the world of acting, drawn by the allure of fame, the potential for financial rewards, and a personal interest in the arts. Some such names include David Beckham, Michael Owen, Vinnie Jones, Pelé, Eric Cantona, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Zinedine Zidane, Stan Collymore, Ally McCoist, and Frank Leboeuf.

Success in the Film Industry

These footballers’ success in the film industry has varied widely. Beckham’s roles in Guy Ritchie’s films and Owen’s part in a children’s TV show represent the different routes these sportsmen have taken. Jones is often typecast as a ‘tough guy,’ while Pelé’s multifaceted talent has seen him succeed in a variety of roles. Cantona’s work with director Ken Loach has also earned him acclaim. On the lighter side, Ibrahimović’s character in ‘Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom’ and Zidane’s part in ‘Asterix at the Olympic Games’ add a humorous twist to their acting careers.

Overall, the transition from football to acting is a challenging one, often met with skepticism. However, with the right roles and strong performances, footballers like Wright are proving they can hold their own in the world of film, setting an inspiring example for others to follow.

Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

