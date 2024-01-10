en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Football Striker Ends Goal Drought and Sparks an Uptick in Form

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Football Striker Ends Goal Drought and Sparks an Uptick in Form

In the world of football, every player knows the weight of a goal drought. It’s a burden that weighs heavily, especially on the shoulders of a striker. The moment when the drought ends, as it did for a certain striker on November 12 against Aston Villa, is one of sheer relief and resurgence. This goal was not just a point on the scoreboard; it marked the end of a grueling 20-month spell without a goal in the Premier League, and nearly a year across all competitions since his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A New Dawn for the Striker

This scoring breakthrough wasn’t just a one-off. It was a spark that ignited an upturn in form, with the striker netting five goals in the last seven games of 2023. It was as if a weight had been lifted, and the once-goalless player found himself in a scoring renaissance.

Building Confidence

As his team prepares to face Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, Silva, the manager who stood by him through the dry spell, expressed confidence in the player’s ability to maintain his improved performance. He acknowledged the striker’s relief in breaking the goal drought and the immense pressure that comes with such a barren period. The manager understands that such a breakthrough can significantly alleviate the burden, and he believes in his striker’s potential to continue this scoring spree.

Anticipation Builds for the Semi-Final

The upcoming match against Liverpool is not just a battle for a final spot; it’s a testament to the spirit, passion, and resilience that underpin football. The Reds, who have had a remarkable journey to this stage, are keen to cement their spot in the final. They’ll be hosting Fulham at Anfield, rekindling a fierce competition. As the anticipation builds, not just in the stands of Anfield but across the globe, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter. The striker, fresh from his scoring resurgence, will be stepping onto the pitch with newfound confidence, ready to face the challenge.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
In a move that exemplifies the spirit of sportsmanship and fairness, Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins reached out to Western Australia (WA) opener Cam Bancroft, to put to rest any doubts about Bancroft’s non-inclusion in the Test squad. The crux of the conversation was the 2018 sandpaper scandal, a much-debated controversy that sent ripples through
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
Northeast China's Ice and Snow Industry Fuels Growth in Winter Economy
14 mins ago
Northeast China's Ice and Snow Industry Fuels Growth in Winter Economy
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
14 mins ago
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
7 mins ago
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
9 mins ago
Tevita Pangai Jr's Surprise Appearance Sparks NRL Return Rumors; The Courier-Mail Announces Subscription Offers
Socceroos' Goalkeeper Dilemma: Gauci Ready to Step In for Injured Ryan
11 mins ago
Socceroos' Goalkeeper Dilemma: Gauci Ready to Step In for Injured Ryan
Latest Headlines
World News
Disputed Control: IDF Claims Dominance over Gaza City
2 mins
Disputed Control: IDF Claims Dominance over Gaza City
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research
3 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
4 mins
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
5 mins
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
5 mins
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
6 mins
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
7 mins
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
9 mins
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
9 mins
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
58 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
1 hour
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app