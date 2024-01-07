en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football

The world of English and Scottish football has lately been riddled with rivalries and controversies. In a recent incident, the trial of a high-profile player was delayed due to potential bias, as two jury members held season tickets to the club’s rivals. This event underscores the depth of football rivalries and their profound societal implications.

Football Fervor: A Catalyst for Extreme Behaviors

The passion for football sometimes materializes into extreme negative behaviors. Case in point: A disabled fan of Raith Rovers was attacked on the street following a derby win. This incident raises deep concerns about the societal consequences of football fanaticism.

Rangers, Referees, and the Scottish Football Association: A Tug of War

Another controversy has taken center stage in Scottish football — Rangers’ request to disqualify referee Willie Collum from their future matches, alleging a major error during a loss to Celtic. This request has sparked a disagreement between Rangers and the Scottish Football Association (SFA) over the interpretation of the audio capturing the conversation between the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Collum, and match referee Nick Walsh about the incident.

Public Release of Audio: A Double-Edged Sword

While Rangers push for the public release of the audio, this article argues against it. The primary concern is to protect Willie Collum, who has previously faced death threats, from potential intimidation. The public airing of sensitive communications could further inflame this already heated situation.

The winter break provides an opportunity for reflection. While recognizing the rights of clubs to protect their interests, caution must be exercised against actions that could put individuals in harm’s way. As the football world steps into the new year, it must strive to balance passion with respect for human dignity.

0
Football Society Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
7 mins ago
Lucy Bronze: A Symbol of Toughness in British Women's Football
Lucy Bronze, hailed as the most successful British female footballer, has personified her family name ‘Tough’, demonstrating remarkable resilience and determination throughout her illustrious career. Born to an English mother and a Portuguese father, Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze’s name mirrors her diverse heritage and the tenacity that is deeply embedded in her family, particularly among
Lucy Bronze: A Symbol of Toughness in British Women's Football
Ella Toone Crowned Player of the Month, Manchester United Preps for Upcoming Matches
37 mins ago
Ella Toone Crowned Player of the Month, Manchester United Preps for Upcoming Matches
Evaluating Chelsea Football Club's Best and Worst Signings Throughout History
41 mins ago
Evaluating Chelsea Football Club's Best and Worst Signings Throughout History
Isuzu FA Trophy: Oldham Athletic vs. Hendon Evokes Nostalgia for Former Supporter
16 mins ago
Isuzu FA Trophy: Oldham Athletic vs. Hendon Evokes Nostalgia for Former Supporter
Altrincham's Crucial Victory Over Barnet in Play-Off Chase
29 mins ago
Altrincham's Crucial Victory Over Barnet in Play-Off Chase
Blackburn Rovers Triumph in FA Cup Clash with Cambridge United
32 mins ago
Blackburn Rovers Triumph in FA Cup Clash with Cambridge United
Latest Headlines
World News
A Month in Office: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Reflects on His Journey
45 seconds
A Month in Office: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Reflects on His Journey
Eze Onyekpere's In-Depth Analysis of Nigeria's 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope
2 mins
Eze Onyekpere's In-Depth Analysis of Nigeria's 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope
PC George Eyes BJP Membership, Citing Party's Focus on Progress and Welfare
2 mins
PC George Eyes BJP Membership, Citing Party's Focus on Progress and Welfare
Goa Assembly Opposition Parties Unite for Upcoming Budget Session
2 mins
Goa Assembly Opposition Parties Unite for Upcoming Budget Session
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
2 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
Far-right Activist Tommy Robinson Arrested: Freedom of Speech or Public Peace?
2 mins
Far-right Activist Tommy Robinson Arrested: Freedom of Speech or Public Peace?
The Struggle and Resilience of Ndubuisi Igwala: A Sickle Cell Survivor's Tale
3 mins
The Struggle and Resilience of Ndubuisi Igwala: A Sickle Cell Survivor's Tale
Bruins Triumph Over Lightning: A Display of Offensive Prowess and Depth
4 mins
Bruins Triumph Over Lightning: A Display of Offensive Prowess and Depth
Lemaire Set to Defy Odds at Moruya Cup: An Unexpected Victory Looms?
4 mins
Lemaire Set to Defy Odds at Moruya Cup: An Unexpected Victory Looms?
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
2 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
52 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app