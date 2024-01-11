en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Football Mourns the Loss: Former Everton and Tranmere Rovers Chairman Peter Johnson passes away at 84

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Football Mourns the Loss: Former Everton and Tranmere Rovers Chairman Peter Johnson passes away at 84

Peter Johnson, the former chairman of Everton and Tranmere Rovers football clubs, has passed away at the age of 84, leaving a rich legacy in the world of football. His tenure at Everton is remembered with fondness, particularly for the club’s FA Cup victory in 1995, a triumph that marked a high point in the club’s history.

Everton’s Tribute to Johnson

Everton FC expressed deep sadness over Johnson’s passing and extended condolences to his family and friends. The club took to social media to pay tribute to Johnson’s significant contributions, acknowledging his role in guiding the club through a period of success and challenge. Johnson’s tenure at Everton was marked by a keen business sense and a deep commitment to the club’s growth and development.

Johnson’s Impact on Tranmere Rovers

Mark Palios, former FA chief and current owner of Tranmere Rovers, highlighted Johnson’s pivotal intervention in the 1980s. Without Johnson’s strategic involvement and support, Palios suggests that Tranmere Rovers might not exist today. Johnson’s legacy at the club extends beyond the pitch. His business acumen, combined with a keen understanding of the game, helped the club navigate critical financial challenges and rise through the ranks from Division Four to Division Two, and to the brink of the Premier League.

A Legacy Remembered

Johnson’s contributions to football extended beyond the boardroom and the pitch. He was known for his charitable work, raising more than £10m for local causes through the Johnson Foundation. Peter Johnson was remembered as a nice guy who had time for everyone. He was respected for his wit, his strong commitment to the local community, and his unwavering support for the clubs he served. His passing is a significant loss to the football community, and his legacy will continue to live on through the clubs he so passionately supported.

0
Obituary Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
13 mins ago
Unexpected Passing of Beloved Couple Leaves Community in Mourning
On a chilly winter day in Killasonna, near Granard, the bodies of retired couple Paul and Morag Kavanagh were found in their quiet bungalow. Once a lively home filled with laughter and stories, it now stands as a solemn reminder of the unexpected departures that life sometimes orchestrates. Paul and Morag, originally from Dublin and
Unexpected Passing of Beloved Couple Leaves Community in Mourning
Ron Hahn: The Passing of a San Diego Sports and Entertainment Legend
3 hours ago
Ron Hahn: The Passing of a San Diego Sports and Entertainment Legend
Bahamian Broadcast Icon Robert 'Bussy' Gardiner Passes Away at 62
8 hours ago
Bahamian Broadcast Icon Robert 'Bussy' Gardiner Passes Away at 62
Outdoors Industry Leader Jon 'Buck' McNeely Passes Away at 63
37 mins ago
Outdoors Industry Leader Jon 'Buck' McNeely Passes Away at 63
GSPCA Mourns the Loss of a Champion: Remembering Jayne Le Cras
2 hours ago
GSPCA Mourns the Loss of a Champion: Remembering Jayne Le Cras
Dmitry Feld, USA Luge Stalwart and Community Supporter, Passes Away at 68
3 hours ago
Dmitry Feld, USA Luge Stalwart and Community Supporter, Passes Away at 68
Latest Headlines
World News
Alireza Faghani to Officiate AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opener
3 mins
Alireza Faghani to Officiate AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opener
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
3 mins
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
England Cricket Team Sets Up Camp in UAE Ahead of India Tour
4 mins
England Cricket Team Sets Up Camp in UAE Ahead of India Tour
Lee Sharpe Expresses Concern Over Marcus Rashford's Recent Performance
4 mins
Lee Sharpe Expresses Concern Over Marcus Rashford's Recent Performance
Manchester United's FA Cup Clash with Eastleigh Possibly Heading to Neutral Ground
5 mins
Manchester United's FA Cup Clash with Eastleigh Possibly Heading to Neutral Ground
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy: A Half-Measured Approach?
5 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy: A Half-Measured Approach?
Surge in Geopolitical Tensions: US Withdrawal from Iraq and Warnings Over Taiwan
6 mins
Surge in Geopolitical Tensions: US Withdrawal from Iraq and Warnings Over Taiwan
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Decision Not to Disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs; Eknath Shinde Faction Recognized as Real Shiv Sena
6 mins
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Decision Not to Disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs; Eknath Shinde Faction Recognized as Real Shiv Sena
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
7 mins
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
8 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app