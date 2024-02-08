Football Meets Football: UEFA Champions League Preview on CBS Sports Golazo Network

In the vibrant city of Las Vegas, the convergence of two titans of global sports is set to take place. Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, and Micah Richards, renowned figures in sports broadcasting, will host a special program titled 'Football Meets Football' on Saturday, February 10, at 1 p.m. ET. This event, part of the lead-up to Super Bowl Sunday, will preview the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.
The Intersection of Two Worlds
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, the 'Football Meets Football' show will offer a unique perspective on another high-stakes competition. Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, and Micah Richards will dissect the UEFA Champions League's round of 16 matchups, discussing the potential outcomes and exciting possibilities. Fans can catch the live broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network, or watch it on demand via Paramount+ and the CBS Sports app.
The trio will analyze some of the most intriguing games, such as Manchester City versus Copenhagen and Real Madrid against RB Leipzig. With the entire UEFA Champions League season available on Paramount+, fans won't miss a beat of the action.
A Weekend of Sports Extravaganza
In addition to the broadcast, the UEFA Champions League team will participate in the NFL Today pregame show on Super Bowl Sunday. The Super Bowl, set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS/Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+.
Fans attending Paramount Expedition Vegas at the Mirage will have the chance to engage with the UEFA Champions League team at a meet and greet and take part in a thrilling Champions League activation that includes a ball-kicking challenge.
A Global Spectacle
This extraordinary weekend will showcase the shared passions of fans from around the world, as the best of American football and European soccer come together in an unprecedented celebration of sports. The 'Football Meets Football' event promises to captivate audiences with its expert analysis, engaging discussions, and behind-the-scenes insights.
As the countdown to the Super Bowl and the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds begins, the world holds its breath in anticipation of the incredible moments that await. The 'Football Meets Football' show, led by Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, and Micah Richards, will undoubtedly be a highlight of this exhilarating global sports spectacle.