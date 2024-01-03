Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share ‘Life Stories’ in Kilkenny

Football legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant are gearing up to grace the Lyrath Convention Centre in Kilkenny with their presence, bringing with them a treasure trove of tales and experiences from their illustrious football careers and personal lives. The event, aptly titled ‘Life Stories’, is scheduled for June 5 and promises attendees an intimate evening with the sports icons, complete with a meet and greet session.

A Night of Revelations and Reminiscences

The ‘Life Stories’ event will serve as a platform for the football greats to delve deep into their journeys, from their early days to the pinnacle of their careers, and their transition to life after football. Fowler, celebrated for his successful tenure at Liverpool where he netted over 100 goals from 1993 to 2001, and Grant, recognized for his time at Everton from 1993 to 1999, will share insights into their longstanding friendship, their time on the pitch, and their ventures into coaching.

The Golden Ticket Experience

For fans desiring a more exclusive experience, the event organizers have introduced a ‘golden ticket’ option. This premium ticket grants attendees exclusive access to the football legends, allowing them to get up close and personal with Fowler and Grant, and hear their stories firsthand.

An Eagerly Anticipated Event

The visit by Fowler and Grant to Kilkenny is a highly anticipated event, especially among football enthusiasts. The promise of an evening filled with enriching storytelling, candid revelations, and personal interactions with the football greats is expected to draw a large crowd, making ‘Life Stories’ not just an event, but a memorable experience for all attendees.