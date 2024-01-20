Football Legends Rekindle Rivalry in Hong Kong Charity Match

Football enthusiasts in Hong Kong were treated to a spectacle of a lifetime as legends of the sport took to the field in a charity match, the World Football Masters Cup game. The game saw Michael Owen's All-Stars go head-to-head with Paul Scholes' Legends, rekindling the age-old Liverpool vs Manchester United rivalry.
The Legends Return to the Field
Notable players such as Steve McManaman, Jason McAteer, and Emile Heskey joined Owen's team, while Ryan Giggs, standing in for an indisposed Paul Scholes, led a team that featured Wes Brown and Robert Pires. What made the match extraordinary was the performance of Luis Figo, whose hat-trick steered his team to a 5-2 victory.
Highlight of the Match
Other goals for Giggs' side were scored by Pires and Lee Hendrie, while Luis Garcia and Robbie Fowler found the net for the opposing team. Fowler's day was bittersweet, as he converted one penalty but missed another, adding an element of suspense to the match. The event was also memorable for Southampton's Matt Le Tissier, revered for his penalty prowess, who relished the match and shared a selfie with Figo on social media.
A Nostalgic Affair
The match was attended by approximately 7,000 fans, creating an atmosphere filled with nostalgia and excitement. It was more than just a game; it was a walk down memory lane for many. As Robert Pires succinctly expressed in his post-match reflections, the event brought back fond memories for the players and fans alike, transcending the boundaries of sport to become a celebration of an era of football that continues to be revered.