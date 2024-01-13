en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate

A graphic charting the tiers of football greatness has ignited a fervent discussion on social media. At the epicenter of the controversy is the crowning of Lionel Messi as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), while Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, Pele, and Johan Cruyff hold the revered status of legends. The subsequent ‘World Class’ tier includes Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, and Luis Suarez. The ‘Iconic’ category features Andres Iniesta, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, and Robert Lewandowski. The final tier, dubbed ‘Great Players’, acknowledges Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Franck Ribery, and Mohamed Salah.

Controversy Over Rankings

The categorization has sparked a heated debate, particularly regarding the positions of Suarez, Benzema, Neymar, and Salah, and the glaring omission of Brazilian football titan Ronaldo. Fans’ disagreement was palpable, with many expressing their discontent over Neymar’s and Zlatan’s placement, contending that their indelible impact on football warrants a higher standing. Others were left bewildered by Gareth Bale’s high ranking, ascribing it to media sensation.

The Fan Reactions

The graphic has elicited a gamut of reactions, highlighting the inherently subjective process of ranking sports figures and the passionate discourse it can ignite among fans. While some fans bemoaned the perceived bias in the rankings, others reveled in the vigorous debate it inspired. The controversy underscores the deep-rooted passion fans hold for the sport and their preferred players, and the volatile nature of opinions when it comes to determining greatness in sports.

Reflection on the Nature of Sports Ranking

The discord surrounding the graphic is a stark reminder of the subjective nature of sports rankings. When it comes to determining the ‘greatest’, personal bias, club loyalties, and individual perspectives inevitably come into play. The rankings, while controversial, have sparked a conversation that extends beyond the boundaries of the football pitch, shedding light on the complexities and passions inherent in football fandom.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
6 mins ago
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
In a recent electrifying football match at Anfield, a remarkable comeback witnessed the Reds emerge victorious against Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. Initially trailing due to an early goal from Fulham’s Willian in the 19th minute, the team’s resilience stole the show in the second half, overturning the scoreline to a 2-1
Substitutes Gakpo and Nunez Spearhead Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
21 mins ago
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
31 mins ago
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Ignite Playful Free Kick Challenge on Social Media
7 mins ago
Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Ignite Playful Free Kick Challenge on Social Media
Wheeling Miners Announce Open Tryouts: A New Chapter in West Virginia Football
12 mins ago
Wheeling Miners Announce Open Tryouts: A New Chapter in West Virginia Football
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
21 mins ago
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
Latest Headlines
World News
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
6 seconds
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
12 seconds
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
13 seconds
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
1 min
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
1 min
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
1 min
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
2 mins
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
2 mins
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
2 mins
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app