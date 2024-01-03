Football Legend Sebastine Brodericks-Imasuen Passes Away at 85

Sebastine Brodericks-Imasuen, the illustrious Nigerian football coach who steered the Golden Eaglets to a triumphant victory at the inaugural U-17 World Cup in 1985, has breathed his last at the age of 85. He had been grappling with an Ischemic stroke since December 2022, receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where he spent more than a year tethered to life support. The sad news of Brodericks-Imasuen’s demise was confirmed by multiple sources, including one of his former trainees, Bamidele Oguntuashe, and Harrison Jalla, the Chairman of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria Task Force.

Legacy of a Football Icon

A significant torchbearer in Nigerian football history, Brodericks-Imasuen’s health had been on a downward spiral, battling both a stroke and diabetes. His journey in football began in 1956, and he joined ECN in 1962. As a player, he was a part of the Nigerian squad at the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games and scored a memorable goal in the Challenge Cup for Bendel Insurance in 1972. His uncanny ability to curve shots and master free-kick skills earned him the affectionate nickname ‘Sabara’.

A Storied Career in Coaching

Transitioning to coaching, Brodericks-Imasuen guided the Midwest junior team to secure a gold medal at the inaugural National Sports Festival in 1973. He led the U-17 team to a final again in 1987 and served as an assistant to Clemens Westerhof for the Super Eagles. His crowning glory was undoubtedly leading the Golden Eaglets to the inaugural U-17 World Cup victory in 1985, cementing his legacy as a true Nigerian football legend.

A Heavy Loss to Nigerian Sports

Brodericks-Imasuen’s departure marks a profound loss in Nigerian sports history. His contributions as a player and coach have left an indelible mark on Nigerian football, inspiring generations of players with his skill and dedication. As we remember his life and legacy, it is clear that his influence on the sport in Nigeria will be long remembered.