Football in 2024: Ageless Giants, Tactical Shifts, and Unending Struggles

As the first day of 2024 dawns, football enthusiasts worldwide anticipate an eventful year on the pitch. The giants of the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, despite their advancing years, continue to dominate the football landscape. Ronaldo at 38, leaves spectators in awe with an impressive number of goals for Al Nassr and Portugal. Messi, seemingly driven by the fear of retiring from the game that defines him, maintains his competitive edge.

A New Approach for Manchester City

Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, has decided to adapt his style of play. Instead of sticking to his press-and-pass style, he’s shifting towards a more direct approach. This refreshing change is a result of other teams adopting his original style of play. The new signings, who are skilled in dribbling, are expected to support this change.

Challenges for Manchester United

On the other hand, Manchester United is grappling with ongoing struggles. Although the club has seen a partial change in ownership with Jim Ratcliffe acquiring a stake, it may take some time for them to recover. Competing at the same level as their city rivals seems to be a distant dream.

England’s National Team: Strength and Shortcomings

England’s national team, stronger than before, continues to strive for a continental tournament victory. However, their journey is not without obstacles. Despite the team’s strength, they may still find ways to falter.

European Football Dynamics

In the broader European football context, the dynamics seem unchanged. Dominant teams like Manchester City are expected to fend off challenges from Liverpool and Arsenal. In other leagues, traditional powers are being challenged, but more often than not, the status quo prevails. The football world accepts that certain aspects of the game are simply inevitable.