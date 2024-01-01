en English
Europe

Football in 2024: A Year of Surprises & Individual Triumphs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Football in 2024: A Year of Surprises & Individual Triumphs

In the realm of football, 2024 is predicted to be a year of surprising twists, intense competition, and individual triumphs. The Standard Sport team’s forecasts for this year are as diverse as they are intriguing, spanning across a variety of teams and their key players.

Anticipations for Arsenal and Manchester City

Arsenal, after a 20-year hiatus, is predicted to reclaim the Premier League title. The Gunners are expected to edge out formidable competitors, thanks largely to Ivan Toney, whose skills could be crucial in propelling the team to victory. Meanwhile, Manchester City, despite losing out on the Premier League, are tipped to retain their Champions League title, reinforcing their standing in the international arena.

Top Four Reshuffle and Chelsea’s Uncertainty

On the Premier League’s top four, an exciting alteration is predicted. Tottenham, under the baton of Ange Postecoglou, could reemerge in the elite quartet, showing a strong resurgence. However, the clouds of uncertainty linger over Chelsea. The club’s current manager, Mauricio Pochettino, may face a turbulent year, with predictions suggesting he may not last the entire year.

Individual Triumphs and Transitions

2024 could also be a year of personal records and transitions. Harry Kane, currently with Bayern Munich, is anticipated to shatter individual scoring records. Nonetheless, his efforts might not be enough to clinify the Bundesliga title, which is predicted to be won by Bayer Leverkusen. Mohamed Salah, a key player for Liverpool, could make a move to Al-Hilal, while Jude Bellingham could shine at Real Madrid. Additionally, England’s Jarrod Bowen could emerge as the hero of Euro 2024 by scoring the decisive penalty in the final.

England’s Euro 2024 Hopes

While discussing international tournaments, England emerges as a strong contender for Euro 2024. Their main competition is expected to come from France. Declan Rice, another English talent, is predicted to be named Footballer of the Year, further highlighting England’s football prowess.

Additional Predictions

Beyond these, there are other noteworthy predictions. Chelsea, amid inconsistent performances, could win the Carabao Cup. On the managerial front, Steve Cooper could succeed Gareth Southgate. Crystal Palace, under the stewardship of Roy Hodgson, could face a challenging period, while Brentford’s manager, Thomas Frank, could receive alluring offers. Newcastle could pull off a significant signing, adding more intrigue to the transfer market.

In conclusion, 2024, in the world of football, is set to be a year of unpredictability, intense competition, and individual brilliance. These predictions, while speculative, add to the anticipation of the thrilling contests that lie ahead.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

