Football Fever Spurs Surge in Travel Bookings to Qatar for the Asian Cup Final

In anticipation of the Asian Cup final match, a significant surge in travel bookings to Qatar is being witnessed, with the national football team gearing up for a historic face-off. This uptick in travel activity has been reported by Suhail Halsa, President of the Travel and Tourism Agents Association.
Flight Adjustments to Cater to Football Frenzy
Contrary to other airlines sticking to their regular flight timetables, the national airline has ramped up its flights to Qatar. The flight frequency has been increased from two to five daily flights starting Thursday, continuing through Saturday, to accommodate the influx of fans. As per Halsa's reports, more than 2,000 people are making their way to Qatar each day for the Asian Cup final.
Soaring Ticket Prices and Hotel Availability
Accompanying the heightened demand for travel, ticket prices have also seen a notable rise. Current prices fluctuate between JD 300 to JD 580, marking an increase of approximately JD 100. Most travelers are planning their stays for four or five days, aligning their itinerary with the weekend final match. However, with the high volume of visitors, hotel availability in Qatar is dwindling.
Asian Cup Final: A Showdown in Doha
The final match of the 2023 Asian Cup will witness the battle between the Nashama team and the Qatari team in Doha. The much-anticipated game is scheduled for next Saturday at 6 PM local time in Amman. This game signifies more than just a competition; it stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and enthusiastic support of the fans for their national team.