Business

Football Coach Brushes Off Rumors; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
In the world of football, uncertainty often prevails, but for Pieter de Jongh, coach of Silver Strikers, the swirling rumors about his job security seem to be of little concern. As the 2024 season looms, de Jongh’s focus remains firmly on the upcoming challenges, undeterred by speculations about his future with the team.

A Coach Unperturbed

Despite the whispering campaign, de Jongh continues to steer his ship, his gaze fixed on the sporting horizon. His dedication to his role and the team is evident as he prepares to lead Silver Strikers into the new season, brushing aside rumors like so much chaff in the wind.

Football’s Other Faces

In other news, Michael Beale, the recently appointed head coach of Sunderland, has been facing a challenging start. Replacing Tony Mowbray, Beale lost his inaugural game but has since managed two victories and a draw in the Championship. Despite this mixed start, the jury is still out on Beale’s performance, with Sunderland supporters closely scrutinizing his tactics and leadership.

Across the ocean, Brazil’s national football team welcomes Dorival Júnior as its new coach. Replacing Fernando Diniz, Júnior brings two decades of management experience and recent victories, including the Copa Libertadores title with Flamengo in 2022, and São Paulo’s first Brazilian Cup trophy. His first test with Brazil will come in March, in friendlies against England and Spain.

Embracing Digital News

As sports continue to unite and inspire, TheDailyTimes is advocating for a shift towards digital news consumption. With its e-Paper Solutions, TheDailyTimes is encouraging readers to engage with their stories in a new, convenient format. Available for a daily fee of K1000 per copy, the e-Paper also offers custom subscription plans for avid readers. For those interested in this digital transition, representatives Kondwani Nyangulu, Joseph Mumbwa, and Joseph Kumpembedza are available to provide further details via phone, and inquiries can also be directed to the provided email address.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

