Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria

As the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) unfolds in Cote D’Ivoire, a diverse coalition is harnessing the event’s spotlight to battle a persistent and deadly foe – malaria. The RBM Partnership to End Malaria, in alliance with Zero Malaria F.C., led by football luminaries Luís Figo and Khalilou Fadiga, are fervently engaging players, fans, and key stakeholders at the tournament to advocate for amplified action against this pervasive disease.

From Entertainment to Advocacy

Joining the fight is international artist Didi B, lending his influence to the Zero Malaria F.C. team and bolstering awareness and youth engagement. The collective endeavor aims to tap into the unifying power of football, transforming the sports arena into a battleground against malaria, a disease that continues to claim countless lives in Cote D’Ivoire and across the globe.

Spotlight on Malaria’s Gruesome Toll

Highlighting the gravity of the malaria crisis, the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene of Côte d’Ivoire, supported by the US and French governments, hosted a press conference. Despite concerted efforts from various health agencies, malaria remains a major health challenge in Côte d’Ivoire. In 2020 alone, the country accounted for 3.1% of global malaria cases and 2.5% of deaths, a testament to the disease’s extensive reach and deadly impact.

Calling for Global Action

The RBM Partnership is now rallying key stakeholders and donors to accelerate efforts in the fight against malaria. With Africa registering an overwhelming 94% of malaria cases and 95% of deaths, the call is for increased global solidarity and action to eradicate this disease. The plea extends to donor countries, leaders, and policymakers to up their ante in the fight to wipe out malaria around the world in 2024 and beyond.

The AFCON event in Cote D’Ivoire serves as a reminder that while we revel in the joys of sport, we must also confront the harsh realities that plague our societies. The fight against malaria presents an opportunity for us to rally together, just as we do in support of our favorite teams, to overcome a common enemy. The game is about more than just football; it’s a testament to the human spirit and our collective will to create a malaria-free world.