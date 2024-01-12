en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:50 pm EST
Football and Advocacy Collide: AFCON 2024 Spotlights Fight Against Malaria

As the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) unfolds in Cote D’Ivoire, a diverse coalition is harnessing the event’s spotlight to battle a persistent and deadly foe – malaria. The RBM Partnership to End Malaria, in alliance with Zero Malaria F.C., led by football luminaries Luís Figo and Khalilou Fadiga, are fervently engaging players, fans, and key stakeholders at the tournament to advocate for amplified action against this pervasive disease.

From Entertainment to Advocacy

Joining the fight is international artist Didi B, lending his influence to the Zero Malaria F.C. team and bolstering awareness and youth engagement. The collective endeavor aims to tap into the unifying power of football, transforming the sports arena into a battleground against malaria, a disease that continues to claim countless lives in Cote D’Ivoire and across the globe.

Spotlight on Malaria’s Gruesome Toll

Highlighting the gravity of the malaria crisis, the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene of Côte d’Ivoire, supported by the US and French governments, hosted a press conference. Despite concerted efforts from various health agencies, malaria remains a major health challenge in Côte d’Ivoire. In 2020 alone, the country accounted for 3.1% of global malaria cases and 2.5% of deaths, a testament to the disease’s extensive reach and deadly impact.

Calling for Global Action

The RBM Partnership is now rallying key stakeholders and donors to accelerate efforts in the fight against malaria. With Africa registering an overwhelming 94% of malaria cases and 95% of deaths, the call is for increased global solidarity and action to eradicate this disease. The plea extends to donor countries, leaders, and policymakers to up their ante in the fight to wipe out malaria around the world in 2024 and beyond.

The AFCON event in Cote D’Ivoire serves as a reminder that while we revel in the joys of sport, we must also confront the harsh realities that plague our societies. The fight against malaria presents an opportunity for us to rally together, just as we do in support of our favorite teams, to overcome a common enemy. The game is about more than just football; it’s a testament to the human spirit and our collective will to create a malaria-free world.

0
Africa Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
19 mins ago
Air Peace Expands African Connectivity with New Routes
Air Peace, one of Nigeria’s leading airlines, is broadening its horizons by launching new services from Lagos to Cotonou in the Benin Republic and Abidjan in the Ivory Coast, commencing on January 22, 2024. This strategic move bolsters the airline’s regional routes to a total of 10, a significant growth within less than a decade
Air Peace Expands African Connectivity with New Routes
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
1 hour ago
Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
1 hour ago
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
Russian Grain Arriving in Zimbabwe as Part of Global Food Crisis Relief for Six African Nations
31 mins ago
Russian Grain Arriving in Zimbabwe as Part of Global Food Crisis Relief for Six African Nations
UN Helicopter Hostages: Somali Military Launches Rescue Operation After Forced Landing
46 mins ago
UN Helicopter Hostages: Somali Military Launches Rescue Operation After Forced Landing
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An ICJ Case with Global Implications
49 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An ICJ Case with Global Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
1 min
High Blue Sea Returns and Union Army Debuts: A Tale of Hope and Anticipation at Rosehill
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
2 mins
Amir Hussain Lone: The Differently-Abled Cricketer Triumphing Over Adversity
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
2 mins
Rugby Legend Eyes Coaching Role, PNG Pepes Win, and More Pacific Sports Updates
Ondo Group Rejects Candidate Imposition; Military Veteran Declares Governorship Ambition
3 mins
Ondo Group Rejects Candidate Imposition; Military Veteran Declares Governorship Ambition
UMBC Retrievers Vs UVM Catamounts: A Tale of Contrasting Fortunes
4 mins
UMBC Retrievers Vs UVM Catamounts: A Tale of Contrasting Fortunes
Philippines in Focus: A Dynamic Interplay of Development Across Various Sectors
5 mins
Philippines in Focus: A Dynamic Interplay of Development Across Various Sectors
High School Girls' Basketball in Indiana: A Night of Thrilling Outcomes
5 mins
High School Girls' Basketball in Indiana: A Night of Thrilling Outcomes
High School Boys Basketball: A Tale of Scores and Triumph
6 mins
High School Boys Basketball: A Tale of Scores and Triumph
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 73-Year-Old Karl Noenig in Salt Lake City
6 mins
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 73-Year-Old Karl Noenig in Salt Lake City
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app