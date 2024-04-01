Foneni Achocho Sensu Athletics Club Hosts Second Annual Guam Youth Rally at Dededo Sports Complex

The Foneni Achocho Sensu Athletics Club is set to galvanize the Guam community with its second Guam Youth Rally on April 13, aiming to inspire and cultivate responsible, productive communities. Scheduled to commence at 12:30 p.m. at the Dededo Sports Complex, the event is expected to draw a larger crowd than its inaugural session, with a rich agenda designed to empower the youth.

Advertisment

Empowering Through Engagement

John Howard, the club's president, underscores the rally's focus on value-driven and success-focused activities that include speeches, music, and dance. Notably, the lineup of guest speakers includes influential figures such as the governor and lieutenant governor of Chuuk, a congressman-at-large, and other esteemed community leaders. Coupled with performances by faith groups and student organizations, the rally offers a multifaceted approach to youth empowerment. Moreover, attendees will have the chance to earn service-learning hours and win raffle prizes, adding a tangible benefit to their participation.

Building on Success

Advertisment

Reflecting on the success of last year's event, which attracted approximately 300 participants, primarily from the church community, Howard expresses optimism for an even larger turnout. This optimism is buoyed by invitations extended beyond the church community to include non-profit groups, community providers, student clubs, and members from other FAS states. Such expansion underscores FAS's commitment to making the Guam Youth Rally a signature annual event that resonates across diverse community segments. Sponsorship from local businesses like Micronesia Mall and Jamaican Grill further highlights the community's support for the event.

Creating a Legacy

FAS aims to provide a drug-free, safe, healthy, and enjoyable environment for Guam's youth, fostering the fundamentals of sports, teamwork, and discipline. Through events like the Guam Youth Rally, FAS is not just engaging the youth but also laying the groundwork for a legacy of empowered, responsible, and community-minded individuals. Howard's vision of making the rally a signature event suggests a long-term commitment to youth development and community engagement on Guam.

As this year's Guam Youth Rally approaches, the anticipation builds not only for a day of fun and learning but also for the potential long-lasting impacts on the youth and the wider community. With each passing year, FAS's initiative continues to grow, promising not only to shape the present but also to inspire the future of Guam.