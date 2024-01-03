Flynn Downes: A Gritty Battle Against E. Coli and the Will to Play

Southampton’s 24-year-old midfielder, Flynn Downes, has opened up about his recent health struggle, a suspected E. coli infection that forced him out of three games in December. He attempted a rushed return, only to be sidelined once again. Despite the setback, Downes has marked his presence in the team, making 19 appearances this season.

Fighting E. coli: Downes’ Health Struggles

In a candid revelation, Downes shared his ordeal with the infection that interrupted his play. The illness affected his gut, necessitating dietary adjustments and leading to missed games against Watford, Coventry City, and Plymouth Argyle. His attempt to return prematurely saw him play an hour each against Blackburn, QPR, and Swansea, before the illness forced him out again.

Overcoming the Odds: Downes’ Determination

Despite the health challenges, Downes has shown resilience both on and off the field. He expressed his displeasure for being unable to play, highlighting his commitment to the sport. His eagerness to return to play, even against medical advice, underlines his dedication to the team and the game.

Looking Ahead: Saints’ Journey

Downes’ health struggles have not dampened the team’s spirits. Saints’ manager, Russell Martin, while suggesting a possible rest for Downes for the upcoming game against Walsall, remains optimistic. Saints, despite the 1-1 draw against Norwich City, believe they dominated the match. The team has been unbeaten in 18 Championship matches, a streak they hope to maintain. Downes emphasized the importance of this momentum as the team prepares for their next Championship game, two weeks after the Norwich match.