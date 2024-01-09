Flyers’ Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks

The Philadelphia Flyers, a professional ice hockey team, got a cold shoulder from Boston College hockey prospect, Cutter Gauthier. Despite the Flyers’ persistent attempts to engage, Gauthier remained unresponsive, leading to his eventual trade to the Anaheim Ducks.

A Talented Prospect Evades The Flyers

John LeClair and Patrick Sharp, both former Flyers and currently serving as special advisors, had attended one of Gauthier’s games to assess his skills. As if to validate their interest, Gauthier netted pivotal goals during the match. Yet, he declined to meet the Flyers’ representatives, a move that puzzled General Manager Daniel Briere.

From Invitation to Refusal: The Gauthier-Flyers Saga

The Flyers had anticipated signing Gauthier since May 2023, following his stellar performance at the IIHF World Championships. Their plans, however, hit a roadblock when Gauthier’s camp informed them of his decision not to play for the Flyers. Instead, he chose to extend his stint at Boston College for another year, a decision reportedly influenced by coach Greg Brown and possibly former Flyers player Kevin Hayes, although the latter’s involvement has been denied.

Trade to Anaheim Ducks: A New Chapter

Unable to establish communication with Gauthier or his representatives, the Flyers traded him to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick. Joining former Eagles Nikita Nesterenko and Drew Helleson in the Ducks’ organization, Gauthier’s trade signifies a missed opportunity for the Flyers.