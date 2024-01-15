FLY Racing Marks 25th Anniversary with Innovative 2024 Product Line

Marking a quarter-century in the motor sports industry, FLY Racing is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the introduction of its evolved 2024 product line. A notable inclusion in the new collection is the Formula S helmet, a state-of-the-art piece of gear that seamlessly integrates with the FLY Smart app, enhancing its functionality and offering a unique, technologically advanced experience to riders.

A New Era for FLY Racing

FLY Racing's latest offerings represent a significant pivot for the brand, signifying both an outward step into new design territories and an upward stride in performance enhancement. The brand has expressed its gratitude to its loyal dealers and customers for their unwavering support over the past 25 years, and it is keen on advancing its legacy in the motor sports industry for the next quarter-century and beyond.

The Formula S Helmet: A Fusion of Design and Technology

Central to FLY Racing's 2024 collection is the Formula S helmet. This new gear is not just a piece of safety equipment but a potent symbol of how far the brand has come in terms of technological advancement. The helmet's integration with the FLY Smart app empowers riders with a heightened level of functionality, effectively merging design innovation with digital technology.

FLY Racing in Action

Fans of the brand can explore and experience FLY Racing's latest offerings on its website and social media platforms. Moreover, the brand's new gear will be showcased at various motocross and off-road events throughout 2023, offering fans a firsthand look at the brand's evolved design and performance capabilities.

Revisiting the San Francisco Supercross Event

